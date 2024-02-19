Mike Evans Contract Extension Update: $7 Million Option Remains on the Table for Buccaneers; Will They Take It?

January 13, 2024: A fifth Pro Bowl appearance and a 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards punctuated Mike Evans 2023 season. With free agency beckoning, Evans could be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the final time on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. – ZUMAm67_ 0388029014st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

The clock is ticking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With star wide receiver Mike Evans set to hit free agency next month, the Pewter Pirates are facing a crucial decision. As the franchise weighs its options for the upcoming season, one thing is clear — Mike Evans is no ordinary wideout. He is a game-changer, a record-setter, and a fan favorite. But with contract negotiations looming, the pressure is on to make a quick move.

Advertisement

So, what’s the plan? Can the Buccaneers secure his future with a hefty extension, or risk losing him to the open market? As it turns out, Tampa Bay has a chance to free up some cash by extending Mike Evans before Monday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports states in his article that the team could save a hefty $7.387 million on the 2024 salary cap. If they miss this deadline, they risk having to take a hit on their cap space due to void years in Evans’ current contract.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1758581475799159240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mike Evans has been a rock-solid player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ever since they picked him in 2014, he’s been smashing records in all categories. He’s had ten seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in a row! And last year was one of his best yet. He caught 79 passes, racked up 1,255 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns in 17 games, helping his team make it to the playoffs.

The five-time Pro Bowler has basically rewritten the Buccaneers’ receiving records. Now, as the 30-year-old WR heads into his 11th season, he is looking to secure a lucrative contract.

There is no doubt that Evans is in high demand. Other major rival teams are already eyeing him up. Why? Because he is a proven talent who brings leadership to the locker room. So, if the Buccaneers don’t act fast, they might lose him to another team.

Mike Evans is likely gunning for a contract that puts him at the top of the wide receiver salary chart. His current deal, which he signed in 2018, is worth $82.5 million over five years. But he is looking to up the ante.

Advertisement

Comparing him to other wide receivers isn’t straightforward. His performance speaks for itself, but he is a bit older (30) than some of the other big names in the league. In the end, it’s a balancing act for the Buccaneers. They want to keep Evans and also need to be mindful of their cap space. It’s a tough decision, but one thing’s for sure – if they let Evans walk, they will be losing a key piece of their puzzle.

If Not Tampa Bay, Where Else Can Mike Evans Land?

Teams like the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears could all be eyeing Mike Evans if he hits free agency. With the Saints facing uncertainty around Michael Thomas and the Panthers needing to reinforce their offensive weapons for Bryce Young, Evans could offer the size and reliability they are seeking.

In New Orleans, Evans could fill the void left by Thomas, providing a strong presence in the red zone and in one-on-one matchups. Meanwhile, the Panthers might see Evans as the perfect replacement for DJ Moore, who has moved to the Bears.

For the Bears, finding a No. 2 receiver to pair with their current roster is a top priority. Evans’ ability to make plays down the field could be just what they need to boost their offense. With Darnell Mooney’s regression last year, adding a player like Evans could inject new life into Chicago’s passing game and provide their quarterback, potentially drafted at No. 1, with a reliable target.

Other teams like the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars could also be in the mix for Evans. The Giants are in search of a true No. 1 receiver to build their offense around, and Evans’ track record of consistent performance could make him an attractive option.

The defending champs, who have been lacking in the receiving corps all season, would be looking to add a threat on the outside. The same goes for the Jaguars, who have been separately vying for a Super Bowl appearance since its inception and perhaps Evans could be their answer.

Editor’s Note — As per recent reports, Mike Evans and the Buccaneers could not reach a contract extension before the Monday deadline. The team might have ended the stalemate with Evans since their two veterans, Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr., are also set to hit free agency next month.