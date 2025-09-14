“It’s a Cyclical Effect”: Emmanuel Acho Blames Steve Sarkisian for Arch Manning’s Underconfidence and Underdevelopment

The heavily favored Texas Longhorns were expected to steamroll the visiting UTEP Miners in Week 3. And they did walk away with a comfortable 27-10 win… but a statement victory, it was not. Many of the same shortcomings from the first two weeks still showed up, especially with QB Arch Manning.

Manning completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and punched in two more on the ground. His passing game was especially rough, so much so that fans had to sit through a series of misfires, including 10 straight incompletions in the second quarter. His top targets, Ryan Wingo and Parker Livingstone, were held to under 40 yards receiving.

The Longhorns were 7-3 before halftime, and Manning’s struggles even had the home crowd raining down some boos. Yes, it was that bad. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who also played his college ball at Texas, pointed most of the blame at head coach Steve Sarkisian for these mishaps.

“Texas Football, we are in a big predicament here,” Acho started his rant session in a selfie-video posted on X.

The former linebacker turned analyst says the Longhorns have a legit defense, one strong enough to contend for a National Championship. But the offense, led by Manning, would be lucky to make a bowl game. Acho says the big reason for that is Manning’s lack of confidence, and HC Steve Sarkisian isn’t doing much to fix it.

“We got an elite defense, a national Championship caliber defense. But we have an offense that might not be Bowl-eligible right now. Arch Manning [is] playing without confidence,” Acho said.

“I think he’s a good player, but he’s playing without confidence. Sarkisian sees a quarterback without confidence, so he’s protecting his quarterback by calling run plays and safe throws. Arch Manning can’t build confidence because the game plan isn’t a game plan that is conducive to building confidence. So, it’s this cyclical effect that is leaving our offense looking putrid, anemic, basic,” he added.

Texas Football, we are in a big predicament here 😰 Arch Manning update… pic.twitter.com/iGxnewv4Tw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 13, 2025

Acho makes some fair points, like noting how elite the defense is. We already know that … they’re building on the 2024 unit’s success, which was one of the top-rated in the country.

But the former linebacker’s claim that Sarkisian is calling too many run plays couldn’t be further from the truth. The head coach values Manning’s ability to run and his speed, but in the postgame conference, he stressed that physical football can only take you so far.

“When you have a little success with your legs, then you start to rely on your legs. And then we’re out of scheme, and now we’re just playing athlete football, and athlete football can get you so far, but sooner or later, that catches up with you, too,” Sarkisian said.

“And so we’ve got to get back to believing in the scheme and believing in the guys around us, and whether they’re blocking for us or catching for us or whatever that is, to give us the best chance to be successful long term,” he added.

We have to remember that Manning is still figuring it out. Over the past two seasons, he was a backup and only saw mop-up duty. The heavy expectations came from the media, not from him. Like any quarterback, he needs time to properly adjust and develop into a good player. No one gets it right on their first (or even third) day in this sport.