“Kyler Murray is as Capable as Sam Darnold”: Skip Bayless Says Vikings Can Be a Seahawks-Like Team With $1.3M QB

After seven long years that ultimately resulted in nothing more than a single winning season and a lone loss in the playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals have officially released QB Kyler Murray. Between his four-year rookie deal and the five-year, $230.5-million contract extension that he signed back in 2022, Murray collected more than $170 million in career earnings throughout his time with the organization, which first began when the Cardinals selected him with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

One of the main talking points to come out of Murray’s stint in Arizona was his perceived lack of care for watching film, with multiple reports suggesting that he’d rather play video games instead. The 28-year-old has steadily become one of the more undesirable quarterback options in recent years, but according to Skip Bayless, he may simply be on a trajectory similar to that of the reigning Super Bowl champion, Sam Darnold.

“This would be an all-time steal,” the former Undisputed host asserted while discussing potential landing spots for Murray. “Kyler Murray is as every bit as capable as Sam Darnold quarterbacking a good team on a deep playoff run.”

The veteran analyst then proceeded to double down on his take by suggesting that, if Murray were to join a more middling franchise, such as the 9-8 Minnesota Vikings, then they would immediately become “the Seattle-like contender next year.” In other words, those still being the ones of Bayless, it’s not the quarterback’s fault that he was drafted by a “sorry franchise.”

Truly believing that Murray’s career simply needed “a fresh start,” the former ESPN personality ultimately argued that the Cardinals did Murray a massive favor by releasing him. While they may not be indicating exactly that, it is worth noting that oddsmakers seem to be aligned with Bayless’ willingness to connect the two-time Pro Bowler to the Vikings.

Shortly after his release, DraftKings shifted Minnesota’s odds to be Murray’s next team from -110 to -295, making them the runaway favorites to land the free agent. While that’s likely the best scenario for Murray when you consider that he’d be throwing to one of the best wide receivers in the league in Justin Jefferson, his list of potential suitors takes a rather sharp decline in terms of appeal from there on.

The New York Jets are currently listed as the second most-favored team to acquire Murray, while the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and the Cleveland Browns are all listed behind them. Suffice to say, there’s not much value to be found with many of those franchises, but then again, when you’re as inconsistent as Murray has been throughout the past several years, it’s incredibly rare to find a competent team that is willing to take a gamble on you.

For better or worse, this is enough to make Murray one of the more intriguing names to follow throughout the upcoming free agency period, as he’ll figure to be an upgrade for at least one of those QB-needy teams.