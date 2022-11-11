“Aaron Rodgers, With Slick Back Hair & a Cigar, Is Dying To Go On Pat McAfee To Gloat”: Shannon Sharpe Warns Cowboys To Be Wary Of The Reigning MVP On Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the finest quarterbacks in the competition. After all, winning back to back MVP honors in the league is not an easy task to accomplish.

He is not as young as some of the other dynamic quarterbacks are, he is not someone who ends up making the news for non-controversial reasons, however, the Packers still decided to let their top receiver Davante Adams go in order to keep him in the unit. This is enough to prove how valuable he is for Green Bay.

However, things haven’t really gone his way this season. Aaron has had a terrible start to the year and at the halfway point, his team is not looking likely to make the playoffs.

Out of 9 games thus far, the Packers have lost 6. Moreover, their last defeat against the Detroit Lions really punctured the spirits of Packers admirers.

Skip Bayless Reckons Aaron Rodgers Will Again Make Life Tough For The Cowboys On Sunday

On the coming Sunday, the team from Green Bay is all set to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Clearly, the Cowboys, who have won 6 out of their 8 games, are favorites to win the clash. However, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reckons that this might turn out to be a tricky encounter for Dallas as Aaron has been consistently good against them in the past.

“Aaron Rodgers has stuck it to us game after game after game even when we least expected. Even when we got him with a young Dak and a young Zeke, he came back and you know what he did to us, 34-31,” Skip told Sharpe on the latest episode of the Undisputed, adding that Rodgers has just always been sensational against the Cowboys.

Responding to this, even Shannon Sharpe claimed that Aaron is desperately waiting to win this game in order to go back to the Pat McAfee show and gloat.

“He’ll go to the show with the slick back hair, he’ll probably have a cigar and he’s gonna be like, ‘they wrote me off but I had confidence in me,'” Shannon added.

Skip also reminded Shannon that although Aaron is an overrated postseason quarterback, he still has a 2-0 record against the Cowboys in playoffs. Indeed, there is no doubt about the fact that Rodgers has done well against Cowboys and he would be more desperate than ever for a win on Sunday.

