Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie, Helps Raise $100,000 for the Autism Foundation by Auctioning a Retro Eagles Jacket

Kyle Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently auctioned off an autographed Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket. The two-week charity auction saw an intense bidding war in which the final bid reached a whopping $100,000. The auction hasn’t revealed its winner, but it’s certain: a die-hard Eagles fan clinched the prize.

Earlier this month, Kylie, known for leading charitable events, once again led an auction that recently concluded on November 24. The auction had a cool ’90s Eagles varsity jacket like the one Princess Diana once wore. The brand Mitchell & Ness specially crafted the jacket.

The Eagles varsity jacket was already legendary, but it became extra special when Kylie Kelce’s initials were added. Originally priced at $400, the bidding started at $750 because it had the autograph of the wife of a very famous Eagles’ Center. The prize money, however, peaked at $100,000 within days, and all the proceeds from the event will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation to support their innovative autism research.

Kylie Kelce’s Retro Eagles Jacket Has a Connection With Princess Diana

The bidding, which began at $750, quickly shot up when a passionate Eagles fan and actor, Rob McElhenney, made a bid of $10,050. Even though someone bid more, the actor was determined to win the jacket. Eventually, he made a final offer of $62,000, a reference to Jason Kelce’s jersey number. Learning about the actor’s participation as one of the highest bidders at one point in the auction got Jason Kelce hyped up.

In the ’90s, a Philadelphia Eagles statistician sent Princess Diana an Eagles’ Varsity Jacket during their meeting at Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco’s funeral. After receiving it, Princess Diana, despite her royal status, frequently sported the jacket on various occasions, showing her love for casual wear.

Now the brand has re-issued the old version that went on sale on Nov. 9 on the Mitchell & Ness official website. However, hours after the launch, the oversized jacket was sold out and remains unavailable to this date. The brand described the jacket as a limited-edition release that celebrates the Eagles’ pop culture history. The beloved item from sports and fashion history has a vintage style and is oversized.

If you’re eyeing that Eagles jacket for your wardrobe, aim for a size smaller – it’s the key to looking awesome as recommended by the brand.