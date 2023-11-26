HomeSearch

Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie, Helps Raise $100,000 for the Autism Foundation by Auctioning a Retro Eagles Jacket

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 26, 2023

Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie, Helps Raise $100,000 for the Autism Foundation by Auctioning a Retro Eagles Jacket

Kylie Kelce in Philadelphia Eagles’ Jacket
Credit – Philadelphia Eagles’ Instagram

Kyle Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently auctioned off an autographed Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket. The two-week charity auction saw an intense bidding war in which the final bid reached a whopping $100,000. The auction hasn’t revealed its winner, but it’s certain: a die-hard Eagles fan clinched the prize.

Earlier this month, Kylie, known for leading charitable events, once again led an auction that recently concluded on November 24. The auction had a cool ’90s Eagles varsity jacket like the one Princess Diana once wore. The brand Mitchell & Ness specially crafted the jacket.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1728420260523524553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Eagles varsity jacket was already legendary, but it became extra special when Kylie Kelce’s initials were added. Originally priced at $400, the bidding started at $750 because it had the autograph of the wife of a very famous Eagles’ Center. The prize money, however, peaked at $100,000 within days, and all the proceeds from the event will go to the Eagles Autism Foundation to support their innovative autism research.

Kylie Kelce’s Retro Eagles Jacket Has a Connection With Princess Diana

The bidding, which began at $750, quickly shot up when a passionate Eagles fan and actor, Rob McElhenney, made a bid of $10,050. Even though someone bid more, the actor was determined to win the jacket. Eventually, he made a final offer of $62,000, a reference to Jason Kelce’s jersey number. Learning about the actor’s participation as one of the highest bidders at one point in the auction got Jason Kelce hyped up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/people/status/1725228574716641400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the ’90s, a Philadelphia Eagles statistician sent Princess Diana an Eagles’ Varsity Jacket during their meeting at Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco’s funeral. After receiving it, Princess Diana, despite her royal status, frequently sported the jacket on various occasions, showing her love for casual wear.

Now the brand has re-issued the old version that went on sale on Nov. 9 on the Mitchell & Ness official website. However, hours after the launch, the oversized jacket was sold out and remains unavailable to this date. The brand described the jacket as a limited-edition release that celebrates the Eagles’ pop culture history. The beloved item from sports and fashion history has a vintage style and is oversized.

If you’re eyeing that Eagles jacket for your wardrobe, aim for a size smaller – it’s the key to looking awesome as recommended by the brand.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava