Jerry Jones Gets Candid About What He Meant by “All In” After Skip Bayless’ Tweet Goes Viral

Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones applauds during the Ring of Honor induction ceremony at half time in the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were deeply disappointed by their playoff loss, stirring up a lot of chatter about their overall performance. Owner Jerry Jones, visibly unhappy with the outcome, promised fans they would be grinding hard for the 2024 season.

The NFL’s legal tampering period started this week, and Cowboys fans eagerly awaited to see the moves their team would make in free agency. But, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported on Wednesday, how the Dallas Cowboys were the only team remaining without a signing from another team’s free agent.

It indicated a slow start to the Cowboy’s offseason, but at the end of the day, they managed to sign one free agent from a different organization.

After the Cowboys got knocked out last season, Jerry Jones said they would be “all-in” with important contracts and strive for success. It sounded like they would make big moves in free agency, but Jerry had something else going in his mind. Machota further shared an older clip of Jerry Jones clarifying what he means by “all in” as he said,

“Okay, your definition of what is all in and mine might not be the same thing, but I’m trying to win games this year with my decision.”

The Dallas Cowboys initially had a slow start, but they have now made two notable moves this week. They have extended the contract of their long snapper, Trent Seig, for another year. Additionally, linebacker Eric Kendricks from the Los Angeles Chargers has agreed to join the Cowboys on a one-year deal.

Skip Bayless Takes Shots at Jerry Jones Over ‘All-In’ Promise

A few days ago, the biggest Dallas Cowboys critic and NFL analyst Skip Bayless took a jab at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. He referenced Jones’ previous “all-in” remarks from last season’s loss, tweeting “all in, my a**.” Bayless pointed out the slow start the Cowboys are having in the offseason, suggesting it doesn’t align with Jones’ earlier promises.

The tweet, containing just four letters, quickly went viral, racking up 72.6 million impressions, with over 65,000 likes and 6,800 comments so far. In the comments, fans couldn’t resist poking fun at Skip Bayless. They joked that a punctuation mark in his tweet saved him, as it could have had a completely different meaning without it.

However, Jerry Jones doesn’t care much about the external perception. He emphasized that he is running things his way, as he always does. Despite the Cowboys boasting a solid 12-5 record over the last three seasons, they have struggled in the playoffs, often being eliminated early. However, it remains to be seen what Jones’ big plans are for the upcoming season, as he sets his sights on a Super Bowl victory.