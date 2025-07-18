Lamar Jackson Needs at Least a 105.6 Passer Rating This Season to Edge Past Aaron Rodgers’ Career Milestone

Until he provides further notice, the football world is operating under the assumption that the 2025 regular season will be the final one of Aaron Rodgers’ storied career. From an accuracy standpoint, the former Green Bay Packer has always been heralded as potentially the great signal caller to ever grace the gridiron.

Low interception totals, high QBRs, and even higher pass completion percentages, were both the expectation and the standard for Rodgers throughout his entire career. Even when he managed to finish inside the top 10 for several key quarterback metrics last year, the 2024 season was still viewed as a failure for him, showcasing the level of excellence that fans have been accustomed to seeing from him.

Nevertheless, Rodgers’ records may be in trouble despite him still having one last season to go. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer currently holds the all-time record for the highest passer rating in NFL history with a 102.6. However, both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are well within striking distance of that title.

Mahomes’ career rating currently rests at 102.1, while Jackson sits just behind him with a 102. As of writing, these are the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to have a career passer rating of 102 or higher.

Assuming that Rodgers will be able to keep himself in line with his career averages throughout the duration of the upcoming season, then the pride and joy of the Baltimore Ravens will need a passer rating of at least 105.6 for the 2025 season in order to claim the all-time title. Seeing as Jackson has already managed to do so twice throughout his career, and is currently coming off of a 2024 season in which he posted a league-leading passer rating of 119.6, it’s safe to say that he has a more than realistic chance of making his own bit of history.

While the aforementioned Mahomes is equally capable of capturing the passer rating crown for himself, the honors would certainly go a long way for Jackson. The dual-threat QB has routinely faced criticisms involving his potential as a passer, with many viewing him as more of a runner who can occasionally throw rather than an NFL-caliber signal caller who just so happens to possess elite rushing upside.

Having already surpassed the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Joe Burrow, and several other prominent quarterbacks, Jackson’s career passer rating is on the verge of being undeniable. Considering the manner in which he was snubbed for what would have been his second-consecutive regular season MVP award and the third of his career, he is likely entering this season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Should he manage to channel those frustrations into another league-leading performance, then the NFL will have a new passer rating king, and it will be the former QB prospect who some scouts suggested should be converted to a wide receiver.