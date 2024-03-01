Lamar Jackson vs Justin Fields vs Kyler Murray: Which NFL Dual Threat QB Ran the Fastest 40-Yard Dash?

The NFL world has seen the game of football undergo a significant change, ushering in a new era where the quarterbacks are now expected to not only excel at passing but also at rushing. The dual-threat abilities have been embraced by many in the league, such as Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Justin Fields, despite opposition from those who prefer a more traditional approach.

The change has become quite evident throughout the league as the clubs increasingly value quarterbacks who bring athleticism to the field in addition to passing skills. Of course, the topmost requirement is still the passing prowess, but the ability to consistently gain yards and keep the offense moving is what one looks forward to nowadays.

Let’s take a look at the 40-yard dash time of some of the best unconventional playmakers in the league currently.

Justin Fields’ 40-yard Dash Time

Justin Fields’ 2021 pro day performance at Ohio State has set high expectations for him in the 2021 NFL Draft. After impressing many scouts and analysts in training, Fields’ standout moment came when he ran the 40-yard dash. He clocked a 4.44-second dash, making him the second-fastest quarterback in 15 years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Even after that, Fields told the reporters that he aimed to put up a dash time in the 4.3-second range.

Justin Fields stands only behind Robert Griffin III’s 4.41-second 40-yard dash time in 2012. Before Fields, it was Marcus Mariota who posted a 4.52-second dash. Fields further displayed his speed in the NFL by recording the fastest run of any quarterback in the 2022 season, reaching 21.23 mph over 41 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kyler Murray’s 40-yard Dash Time

Arizona Cardinals shot-caller Kyler Murray has the ability to become the fastest quarterback in the league with his speed and self-assurance. Unofficial reports have claimed that Murray is extremely quick despite not timing himself officially in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine or Pro Day. Murray confidently mentioned his potential to break Michael Vick’s record for the quickest quarterback in the 40-yard dash, per Dallas News.

He himself cited a previous 4.3 40-yard dash time. Mind you, the feat has been accomplished by just 11 players in NFL Combine history. If he has improved his speed since then, Murray could go down in history as the fastest quarterback to enter the NFL.

Lamar Jackson’s 40-yard Dash Time

Lamar Jackson opted out of participating in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and Louisville’s Pro Day. His reluctance stemmed from a team scout suggesting a position switch to wide receiver. After that, he just focused on throwing drills and proving his quarterback abilities. Moreover, to anyone’s surprise, his decision did not impact his draft position, as the Ravens picked him 32nd overall.

Although he officially did not take part, Jackson reportedly ran an impressive 4.34-second 40-yard dash time at Louisville’s “Speed Day,” which would have been second-best all-time.

The NFL’s fastest quarterbacks have set a high bar, and it remains uncertain if the upcoming draft class can match their speed and passing ability. One of the draft prospects, J.J. McCarthy, has shown promise with a projected 4.60 second 40-yard Dash time, according to NFL Draft Buzz. Ahead of his first start for Michigan last season, he revealed that he aimed to reach a range between 4.5 and 4.4 seconds. Can he join the elite speedsters? Only time will tell.