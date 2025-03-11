“Let’s Not Talk About the Super Bowl”: Joy Taylor Sets Realistic Expectations for Jets’ Justin Fields

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB dilemma is temporarily over. A day after signing DK Metcalf, they let Justin Fields go to the New York Jets. This move signaled that they plan to approach the next season with Russell Wilson as their QB1.

Interestingly, the New York Jets also made a similar move last year with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. They allowed their then-QB1, who was on a short-term deal (like Russ), to reunite with his favorite wide receiver. But the result was disastrous. It ended in a 5-12 season, as they finished third in the AFC East.

And, with the Jets moving on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, Fields’ new task is pretty clear. His two-year, $40 million deal, far from a high-paying contract, is a clear mandate to help the team make the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

Ironically, their last playoff appearance was in 2010 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, 24-19. But in contrast, the Steelers are consistent playoff contenders. Over the 18 years in Pittsburgh, Tomlin is 8-11 in the playoffs.

As a result, despite his limited time in Pittsburgh, Jets fans will hope that Fields can bring a playoff mindset to their team.

During the breakdown of the QB deal, SPEAK host Joy Taylor had a special advice for both the Jets and Fields. It was about their Super Bowl aspirations.

“I do hope this time around, the expectations are realistic. Let’s not talk about the Super Bowl. Let’s not talk about AFC Championship Games. Let’s take baby steps. Let’s just push the culture. Let’s put the foundation in place. And let’s not put him (Fields) in a position where he has to come in and be the savior of New York City,” Taylor argued.

Historically, Taylor is right. The last time the Jets won a Super Bowl was in 1969. Yes, the same year that Neil Armstrong landed on the Moon. A 56-year wait is, indeed, heartbreaking for fans.

“I love this move for the Jets and I love it for Justin… I do hope that this time around the expectations are realistic.”@JoyTaylorTalks speaks on the Jets signing Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/fy0S17hVas — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) March 10, 2025

However, it needs to be noted that Fields is not a transformational quarterback like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. At least based on his performance with the Bears and Steelers. Since 2023, he has recorded a passer rating of 88.5 with 3,668 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 23 games.

Despite this average track record, Taylor’s co-panelist Keyshawn Johnson was more optimistic. The former NFL wide receiver revealed why he views Fields as a mini Jalen Hurts.

“I look at Justin Fields as like a mini Jalen Hurts. He has some of the same athletic traits; he’s much faster. In fact, he’s bigger, and his arm is stronger,” Johnson explained.

It is too early to predict what kind of season Fields might have in New York. The same applies to Russell Wilson as well. However, what matters to both quarterbacks is that they have secured starting roles for the 2025 season. And it is more relevant, considering last year’s QB competition in Pittsburgh.