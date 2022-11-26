HomeSearch

“Letting Donald Trump Talk Trash About Your Wife Is Choice?”: NFL Hall Of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s Fiery Comments About Kanye West Fuels Another Controversy

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Published Nov 26, 2022

Kanye West and Donald Trump

Kanye West and Donald Trump
Credit: USA Today

Undoubtedly, one of the most unpredictable man on the planet who can say and do absolutely anything at any given time is renowned rapper Kanye West. However, this tendency has also massively affected him in a negative way.

So far, a lot has gone wrong between West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Recently, ‘Ye’ claimed that Donald Trump made some rude remarks about his ex-wife Kim when the two met.

Shannon Sharpe, an NFL analyst, recently weighed in on the controversy, saying, “Letting a man speak negatively about your wife is a choice.”

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted Kim Kardashian during a meeting

In his most recent political video, the rapper gave some insight into his interactions with the 76-year-old former president.

As per New York Post, in the video, West can be heard saying, “He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever.” West continued, “He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail, but he didn’t do it for Kim, he did it for me.”

“But then he says Kim is a [expletive], and you can tell her I said that. And I was picturing her as the mother of my children,” Ye said. Yikes!! this is some revelation by Ye.

For the unversed, Trump and Kardashian both gained fame through reality TV. While Trump appeared on the “The Apprentice,” Kim is the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Ye went on to add that he also asked Trump a few questions with regards to the people who were arrested after the Capitol Hill debacle.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

About the author
Suyash Deep Sinha

Suyash Deep Sinha

Suyash Deep Sinha is an NFL writer and sports enthusiast who is always watching and thinking about sports, particularly NFL and cricket. He began watching NFL in high school and became interested after learning that several WWE superstars are somehow connected to NFL. He is also a theatre actor, writer, and movie buff who enjoys trekking and dancing and is a proactive person. He enjoys horseback riding and cooking in his spare time. Reading is also one of his favorite pastimes.

Read more from Suyash Deep Sinha