“Letting Donald Trump Talk Trash About Your Wife Is Choice?”: NFL Hall Of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s Fiery Comments About Kanye West Fuels Another Controversy

Undoubtedly, one of the most unpredictable man on the planet who can say and do absolutely anything at any given time is renowned rapper Kanye West. However, this tendency has also massively affected him in a negative way.

So far, a lot has gone wrong between West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Recently, ‘Ye’ claimed that Donald Trump made some rude remarks about his ex-wife Kim when the two met.

Letting a man speak negatively about your wife is choice 🤔🤔 https://t.co/t6lP9EMya9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 26, 2022

Shannon Sharpe, an NFL analyst, recently weighed in on the controversy, saying, “Letting a man speak negatively about your wife is a choice.”

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted Kim Kardashian during a meeting

In his most recent political video, the rapper gave some insight into his interactions with the 76-year-old former president.

Kanye West claims Donald Trump trashed Kim Kardashian at meeting https://t.co/YadLD6d1CY pic.twitter.com/hi8eFwRTv6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2022

As per New York Post, in the video, West can be heard saying, “He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever.” West continued, “He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail, but he didn’t do it for Kim, he did it for me.”

“But then he says Kim is a [expletive], and you can tell her I said that. And I was picturing her as the mother of my children,” Ye said. Yikes!! this is some revelation by Ye.

For the unversed, Trump and Kardashian both gained fame through reality TV. While Trump appeared on the “The Apprentice,” Kim is the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Ye went on to add that he also asked Trump a few questions with regards to the people who were arrested after the Capitol Hill debacle.

