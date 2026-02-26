Fact Check: Did Brock Bowers Go To Turkey For a Hair Transplant?

A recent Tweet that went viral online claimed that Brock Bowers underwent a hair transplant procedure in Turkey. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end already has a receding hairline at just 23. Last season, he decided to shave his head, seemingly because of his issues with his hair.

But did Bowers really go to Turkey to get a hair transplant? Let’s find out.

Claim: Bowers received a hair transplant in Turkey.

Source of the rumor: Adam Ferrell on X.

Ferrell claimed that Bowers’ procedure was purely cosmetic and that it went routinely. He also accompanied his post with an image of the tight end with small buds of hair growing on his head and visible markings. At the end, he noted that Bowers should be healthy before the start of the season.

REPORT: #Raiders TE Brock Bowers recently traveled to Turkey to undergo a hair transplant procedure, per source. The procedure was described as “routine” and “purely cosmetic.” Bowers is expected to make a full recovery and be at 100% for offseason activities. pic.twitter.com/8jpAVkaIsu — Adam Ferrell (@AdamFerrellNFL) February 26, 2026

Verdict: It was a parody account.

After further investigation, Ferrell is not a real NFL insider. Although he appears to be, with his blue checkmark, professional headshot, and insider-like formatting for his Tweets. But it says right in his bio, “Turn on notifications for NFL parody updates.”

So, no, Bowers did not get a hair transplant, and anyone who knows his personality could’ve told you that. He’s not exactly the type of guy who seems to care too much about how he looks. But the image Ferrell posted was certainly convincing.

If Bowers were going to get a hair transplant, though, Turkey would be the place to go. It’s grown a reputation as the hair transplant hotspot over the years. Mostly due to the lower cost of the procedure and the specialization that the doctors in the country have shown with it.

All in all, don’t look into this rumor too much. Bowers is still in America and is most likely working out to be at full strength going into 2026. He didn’t exactly have a good follow-up to his record-breaking rookie campaign because of injuries and bad QB play from Geno Smith. So, look for him to be fully focused on football this offseason.