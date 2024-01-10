“Locked In” Lamar Jackson Forces Cam Newton to Admit That Whole Baltimore City Is Now in Their QB’s Hands

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to a 13-4 final tally and the No. 1 seed in the NFL this year. His excellent year ended abruptly in 2022 with a late-season injury. However, this year, Jackson left no stone unturned, which also included cajoling his fellow teammates to give their best. Cam Newton, who recently reacted to Jackson’s interview and a post-game banter with the team, couldn’t help but admire his loyalty and leadership.

Jackson pushed his team from 10-7 last year to three more wins this year to clinch the division title and first-round bye-week. It has become a talk of the town how the Ravens managed to rule the leadership week after week with consistency. Newton expressed that a single player on the roster doesn’t have the ability to win games but the roster as a whole, including special teams players. Reacting to the video of Jackson cheering on one of his backup teammates, he said,

“Nobody can do it by themselves. He embodies that, just real gritty like you know we about to come whoop your a**. Guys are selling out, and he has that whole Baltimore city in his hand.”

Indeed, nothing short of a team effort is needed for a score like the Ravens, who have become a triple crown NFL team with records — points allowed (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31). The spectacular display has led Newton to appreciate the Ravens with his own experience of playing Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers.

His season was as dominating as Jackson’s, with a 15-1 record and an MVP title. However, he suffered a loss in the Super Bowl against the Broncos with a final score of 24-10.

Nevertheless, Lamar Jackson is prepared for whatever is coming his way in the postseason. His last two seasons haven’t been kind with season-changing injuries, but this year, it sure seems different all around.

Lamar Jackson is ‘Locked In’ This Season

The 27-year-old Ravens quarterback has six years of pro experience since his induction in the 2018 NFL Draft. His focus and commitment have allowed him to shut down all doubters, including Mike Florio, very recently.

Considering everything under the sun, Jackson has evolved in the last four years in the league. He has amassed 3678 yards and 24 touchdowns in comparison to 3127 yards and 36 touchdowns four years ago. However, his completion rate has shot up to 67.2%, showing a constant progression in the last four years. Moreover, his seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two weeks are a positive sign.

The Ravens’ improved defense promises a better postseason picture for the AFC North leaders. Plus, they managed to clinch the top spot in the NFL regular season without a single 1000-yard rusher or receiver. That’s definitely saying something.

To paint a clearer picture, the postseason for the Ravens is adept with challenges as they await their divisional-round opponent. Each of the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans boasts a unique challenge for Jackson’s team. The Texans have evolved with C.J. Stroud at the helm and the Browns are seeing better days with newfound hope in Joe Flacco.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins boast an explosive offense and are looking for retribution any day soon. The Chiefs are no less with Patrick Mahomes taking the offense and defense leash tighter. Lastly, the Bills have been stronger than ever under Josh Allen this season.

In such a scenario, the Super Bowl LVIII victory seems further apart. But if Newton was to be believed, Jackson might end up steering his team to their third Super Bowl.