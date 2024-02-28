NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Titans vs Texans DEC 31 December 31, 2023: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM (Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media) California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231231_zma_c04_129.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree217202

Derrick Henry, a standout running back known for breaking the mold, is at the center of attention this offseason. As per reports, before the October 31st trade deadline, there were talks about the Titans possibly trading Henry to the Ravens, but that didn’t materialize. However, as Free Agency approaches, Henry still has a chance to land in Baltimore — since Jeremy Fowler, an insider at ESPN, has mentioned that the club is interested in adding a big running back like Henry to their roster.

The former Crimson Tide star had a remarkable journey with the Tennessee Titans. Over a four-year extension, he not only fulfilled but exceeded expectations, amassing 5,669 rushing yards—the most in the NFL since signing his deal. Despite turning 30 and surpassing 2,000 career carries, Henry’s tank is far from empty.

Leading the league with 280 carries and racking up 1,167 rushing yards, Henry is still a force to be reckoned with. But the Ravens’ interest in him is particularly interesting. They usually play a different style of football, using lots of shotgun formations, which doesn’t exactly match Henry’s preference for the I-formation, AtoZ Sports speculates.

The broader context of Henry’s free agency is shaped by a market that has grown increasingly cautious with running backs. The financial landscape in 2023 saw a dip in high-value contracts for the undervalued and underappreciated position.

Nonetheless, the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys are the two teams that emerge as logical suitors for Henry’s talents. The Ravens, with their stellar 2023 record, could see Henry as the missing piece in their offensive arsenal, potentially compensating for the scheme fit concerns with his undeniable impact in short-yardage situations and red zone efficiency.

Adding a dimension of power running that complements their existing offensive strategies, the Cowboys, on the other hand, could benefit from Henry’s physicality. Given the strategic financial management of teams like the Ravens and Cowboys, a two-year deal averaging $10 million per year could be conceivable.

Derrick Henry isn’t the only one returning to the market.

This offseason, the running back market is buzzing with activity, and it’s not just Derrick Henry making headlines. Several top-tier running backs, including Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Austin Ekeler, are stepping into free agency since their respective teams didn’t agree to a tag. The Cowboys, for instance, are not expected to use their franchise tag, priced at $12,109,200, on Pollard.

Similarly, the Titans have decided against tagging Henry, and the Chargers are letting Ekeler test the waters of free agency, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly not tagging Jacobs, despite his impressive performance as the 2022 NFL rushing champion, but they are keen on re-signing him. The New York Giants are also unlikely to tag Barkley, hoping instead to negotiate a new deal. With franchise tag costs soaring, teams seem reluctant to lock down their running backs at such high prices.