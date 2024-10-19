Major Injury Updates on Sam Darnold, T.J. Hockenson Ahead of Lions vs. Vikings Clash

The Vikings have a major challenge ahead of them with 2 games in 5 days. They face the mighty Lions next, who currently are at 4-1 and stand as a great threat to make the Vikings taste them their first defeat of the season.

While discussing the cruciality of the game, NFL insider Tom Pelissero had a major update regarding Sam Darnold. Pelissero addressed the QB’s knee injury concern and stated:

“Sam Darnold’s been beat up. He had a knee issue, and then he got hit on the knee again in the London game. And so he was a little gimpy here.”

Initially, on 23rd September, the QB had slightly felt sore in his knee, which eventually was sidelined against the Packers. Darnold declared that he was able to have a normal week of preparation post the major injury scare. However, matters escalated against the Jets, when the quarterback again got hurt on the knee.

While nothing is confirmed, it seems like Darnold might miss out on the next clash if the situation escalates too much for him. Meanwhile, alongside the unfortunate news, Tom also brought forth a positive update for the Vikings fans.

Tight End TJ Hockenson looks healthy ten months after he tore his ACL and MCL against the Lions last season. Nine months post his surgery, the TE at last appears to be in the position to get back on the field, though it might not happen against the Lions on Sunday.

Overall, the Vikings look pretty healthy for a hectic week coming their way. Meanwhile, the Lions also have released their injury report against the Vikings.

Two players questionable for the Lions

Guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Carlton Davis III are the two players under most limelight currently for the Lions. The duo have both been held out twice from practice this week due to groin and quad injuries respectively. Now, they have been kept under the questionable category against the Vikings this Sunday.

The good news for the Lions remains that both the players are not at least completely ruled out. Offensive Guard Christian Mahogany, on the other hand, won’t be available for the clash. So, if both he and Zeitler miss the game, Kayode Awosika is expected to start at right guard for the Detriot team.

Both the Vikings and Lions seem to have slight challenges in their way, with the two sides looking to adjust to the updated injury situations.