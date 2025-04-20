“Malik Willis 2.0”: NFL Fans Shocked by Cam Ward’s Patrick Mahomes Ceiling and Jordan Love Floor

Cam Ward may have fallen short of leading the Miami Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff and even opted out of their bowl game, but that hasn’t impacted his draft stock one bit. In fact, it’s only continued to rise as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Scouts and analysts are high on Ward, with many projecting him as QB1 and the most complete quarterback in the class.

Advertisement

Some even believe he’s the favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans. And now, the player comparisons are rolling in.

Many evaluators see his NFL ceiling as none other than Patrick Mahomes—a lofty comparison and massive compliment for a quarterback who has yet to play a single down in the league. As for his floor? That would be Jordan Love.

Of course, those comparisons sparked plenty of conversation. Mahomes is a two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion. Love, while not quite at that level, has put together two impressive seasons as the Packers’ starter, leading his team to back-to-back playoff appearances, notching a postseason win, and throwing for over 4,000 yards in each campaign.

So, do fans agree with this glowing assessment of the former Hurricanes quarterback?

Not exactly. While some appreciate Ward’s talent and potential, many feel the comparisons are wildly overblown. Critics argue that analysts are overhyping Ward and that he might follow in the footsteps of Malik Willis, a former third-round pick by the Titans who has struggled to secure a starting role.

Others went a step further, saying Ward’s ceiling and floor are both Jameis Winston: a physically gifted, big-armed quarterback who’s also wildly inconsistent and turnover-prone.

Several fans also pointed to Bryce Young, who entered the league with similar high expectations, only to struggle in his rookie year. And as for the Jordan Love comparison? Some felt it was disrespectful to the Packers QB, who’s already shown he can produce at a high level in the NFL.

Even those who like Ward think it’s premature—and a bit unrealistic—to put him in the Mahomes stratosphere. While the talent is there, fans want to see him prove it before he’s crowned the next elite QB. See for yourself,

Malik Willis 2.0 — The Wise Guy (@WiseGuyFB) April 19, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Ceiling is Jamies Winston. Floor is Jamies Winston — nicholas write ✍ (@nicholas_writ3s) April 19, 2025

A user commented,

Haha. They said the same thing about Bryce young — Johnnymonkeyboy (@Johnnymonkey43) April 20, 2025

Someone pointed out,

Why the Love disrespect? — The real Hauke (@The_Hauke) April 19, 2025

Others wrote,

I absolutely adore Cam Ward but what in the world — Chill Panthers Fan (@Novafan1522) April 19, 2025

So, where did these bold comparisons to Patrick Mahomes come from? They originated from two analysts, Louis Riddick and Kevin Clark, who made the audacious claim that Cam Ward could take the NFL by storm just like Mahomes did, catching the league off guard.

The comparison stems from their similar playing styles and shared flaws. Early in his career, Mahomes struggled to read defenses and often relied on risky, highlight-reel throws, playing what many called “hero ball.” But even then, he flashed undeniable brilliance. Cam Ward, a Miami alum, shows many of the same traits.

There are plenty of quarterbacks across the country who might share Cam Ward’s throwing motion or his tendency to play hero ball, much like Patrick Mahomes. But that alone doesn’t mean Ward possesses all the other traits of the two-time MVP.

Draft comparisons often feel unrealistic because no two players are ever truly the same. They tend to place sky-high expectations on first-rounders—even before they’ve played a single NFL snap.

Mahomes had the time and environment to work through his flaws and elevate his game to a level we’d never seen before. He had the luxury of learning behind Alex Smith and being coached by Andy Reid—an ideal situation for any young quarterback. Will Cam Ward be afforded the same privilege? That seems unlikely, especially with him currently projected to land in Tennessee.