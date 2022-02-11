“To just throw Joe Burrow in the top five already is kind of crazy”: Micah Parsons snubs Bengals’ Super Bowl-bound QB while naming his top-5 NFL QB’s

Joe Burrow 2nd season proved his supremacy as one of the AFC’s elite after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season. But that still wasn’t enough for Micah Parsons.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Cincinnati trailed 21-3 at one point in the second quarter and appeared to be out of the game. But came back with solid team performance to take a 27-24 lead. The game eventually went onto overtime. And despite losing the coin toss, the Bengals miraculously caused a stop and then Burrow led the offence down the field to set up an Evan McPherson winner.

But DROY Micah Parsons is still not completely buying in to the Joe Brr Hype.

Micah Parsons snubs Joe Burrow naming NFL’s top 5 QBs

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Parsons rattled off his list of the top signal-callers in the NFL right now.

Micah’s top five QBs: — Mahomes

— Allen

— Rodgers

— Kyler

— Lamar and Dak (tied) Joe Burrow? “No.” Watch live with @taylorrooks here: https://t.co/y2rOFfFMcw pic.twitter.com/OKAjeQkfA8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2022

A notable exclusion was Joe Burrow, the best of the AFC. Burrow went through Mahomes to get to the Super Bowl which was no easy feat. But Parsons is still putting the Bengals QB up there.

“Joe’s extremely good,” said Parsons. “But some games, Joe would have a day. And some games, he’s not there. There were a few games early on. He kind of said it was the confidence in his knee, which I believe. You kind of saw he wasn’t trying to run. He’s kind of over that hump, so I’m going to look for it next year. But he’s a top-10 quarterback for sure, and he’s climbing the ranks.”