Many Coaches Will Be Racing To Land a Job In Baltimore: NFL Insider

When the Baltimore Ravens decided to part ways with John Harbaugh, everyone across the league had two emotions; shock and curiosity.

Shock, because of the Ravens parting ways after 18 years together. And curiosity, because just like that, the most prestigious job opening was now on the market; a job with a chance to coach two future Hall of Famers in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

And now, as NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently pointed out, the Ravens’ decision has quietly reshaped the entire coaching market in another way.

“I believe that once the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh and made John Harbaugh the clear-cut top candidate in this coaching cycle,” he said, before adding, “what nobody’s also mentioned is the Baltimore Ravens made themselves the top job available in this head coaching cycle.”

That’s a very important distinction, according to Schefter, because Baltimore isn’t a rebuilding franchise with uncertainty at quarterback or ownership instability. It’s a team with a proven organizational structure, a consistent playoff making roster, and expectations that extend well beyond simply playing in January.

Hence, as Schefter explained, that combination is already resonating with candidates.

“There are coaches that really want to go to Baltimore. We now have a coach who used to be in Baltimore, who’s desired everywhere, and we have an opening in Baltimore that many coaches would like to land,” he said.

John Harbaugh keeps being mentioned as the top coach available in this hiring cycle. But his former Ravens team has the most attractive opening in this hiring cycle. This, plus a wild-card weekend preview with @DanStanczyk: https://t.co/0TJfbDwroU pic.twitter.com/pyYC6Fb5ts — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2026

The interest is already tangible as reports indicate the Ravens have begun assembling a broad and diverse interview list, starting with Broncos assistants Davis Webb and Vance Joseph.

They are also set to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, while requests have been made to speak with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Perhaps most notably, Baltimore has also sought permission to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who currently sits near the top of betting markets alongside Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter’s availability is complicated by LA’s playoff run, but his odds underscore how coveted the Ravens opening already is.

What further elevates Baltimore’s appeal is the likelihood that the job won’t stop at head coach.

Recently, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken openly accepted blame for the team’s regression this season, calling out his own shortcomings in coaching Lamar Jackson and guiding the unit. While Monken pushed back on reports of locker-room dysfunction, he is not expected to remain as playcaller, and has begun speaking publicly in ways that suggest transition.

That means any incoming head coach could realistically gain control over both the top job and a reset offensive staff, an opportunity rarely available with a roster this established.

So keeping all this in mind, Schefter’s scoop makes a ton of sense. Because for top candidates like Flores and Nagy, alignment and control are key. And Baltimore offers both, along with stability, ambition, and immediate relevance. No wonder most candidates are sprinting towards the Ravens job.