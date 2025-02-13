“I’m Not Gonna Be Provoked”: Deion Sanders Not Impressed With Son Shedeur Sanders’ New Hairstyle

Shedeur Sanders continues to take steps toward the NFL, preparing for the next chapter of his life. While he’s been putting in work on the field and training his body for the pre-draft process, he’s also making changes off the field.

One of those changes? A fresh haircut—one that his father, Deion Sanders, absolutely loathed at first sight.

“I’m not going to be provoked, man. Lord is my shepherd. I should not want. I’m not going to be provoked.”

Coach Prime didn’t think his son looked fly in his new haircut. So what did Shedeur get that Deion found so offensive?

Shedeur got some cornrows. Prime continued to recite bible verses, trying to set his son on a righteous path and remove his braids.

These cornrows come as a surprise since Shedeur previously stated his intention to not change the professional look he adopted in his final season of college. He wanted to focus on football, calling his last year in college a “business year.”

That’s why he gave up the long, twisted braids he kept at Jackson State and during his first year in Colorado.

But why is Deion so opposed to his son having cornrows considering he had a similar hairstyle once during his days in the NFL?

Deion Sanders’ throwback cornrows

It’s hard to imagine Coach Prime with a thick head of hair considering he has been somewhat bald look for a very long time now. But the 90s were a glorious time for him. He was winning Super Bowls and had a head full of hair.

He always had a penchant for flair which added to his “Prime Time” persona along with his larger-than-life personality. Deion didn’t shy away from keeping different styles to catch the media’s attention which one time included cornrows and braids.

He didn’t shy away from making bold statements which added to his charisma. He also sported a perm and in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Sanders rocked the jerry curls.

Coach Prime also kept a mullet-style cut. Interestingly, despite having the confidence to pull off any look, he never had an afro or dread. However, it all went downhill in his early 30s when his hair started to give up on him. Therefore, he started wearing hats but finally decided to embrace the bald look.

“My hair started thinning when I was in my late 20s. Luckily I was also a hat guy before I started going bald, so it was easier to cover up,” he said. “Finally when I was 33 or 34 I just shaved my head bald.”

But Deion also wanted to restore his hairline and looked for different solutions to combat the hair loss but nothing worked. He finally decided to get a hair transplant in 2017 after dealing with issues that come with baldness and it was successful. Now, he is no longer bald.

Shedeur can’t predict his future in the NFL or whether he’ll have a career like his father, but there’s one thing he can count on—going bald. That much is inevitable.