Despite 11 Years In NFL, Travis Kelce Falls $57 Million Behind To Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson In Net Worth

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift has already drawn a lot of comparisons, especially their net worth. However, this time, the NFL star was put against the pop singer’s cat, and the full story around it might shock you.

Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, is drawing comparisons for being richer than Travis Kelce. Yes! you heard that right. The 34-year-old TE, who has spent 11 years in the league, makes far less than his girlfriend’s cat.

The twelve-time Grammy winner’s one of the three felines, Olivia Benson, has a net worth of $97 million. The AllAboutCats.com website compiled a list of the top 10 wealthiest pets around the world, which mostly featured dogs, with only three cats included. The ‘Lover’ singer’s 10-year-old cat was ranked third behind German Shepard Gunther VI and Siamese and tabby mix Nala the cat.

Travis Kelce on the other hand, has amassed a $40 million net worth, which is $57 million less than what Tay Tay’s feline has earned. Kelce started his NFL career after the Chiefs drafted him as the 63rd overall pick in 2013. After playing 11 seasons with the Chiefs, he has a career earning of $77 million. Furthermore, he has garnered income through several endorsements, including McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, LG, Tide, Amazon, and many others.

Taylor Swift’s Feline Family

The Scottish Fold cat, Olivia Benson, was inspired by Mariska Hargitay’s character in “Law & Order: SVU.” Swift adopted Benson in 2014, and since then, she has made many appearances with her. The cat has earned her fortune by featuring alongside Taylor Swift in many of her music videos. Additionally, Benson had her own merchandise line and made appearances in numerous high-profile advertisements, such as Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

Taylor Swift has two other cats besides Olivia: Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. Meredith, adopted in 2011, is the eldest and named after a character from “Grey’s Anatomy.” Meredith once took the internet by storm after meowing along to Swift’s song, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble‘. She was also featured in Deadpool 2.

Benjamin Button, the youngest, was named after a character portrayed by Brad Pitt. Surprisingly, Swift took Benjamin, a Ragdoll cat, home from the “Me” music video set because she couldn’t resist him when she found out he was available.