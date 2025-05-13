Marcellus Wiley Asks, “Did You Ever Make a $100 Million to Lose It?” as Fan Sues NFL Over Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

Frivolous lawsuits are nothing new in America, but this one takes the cake. A Georgia man has filed an audacious $100 million lawsuit against the NFL—not for personal injury, financial loss, or contract disputes, but because he experienced emotional distress after Shedeur Sanders fell from a projected first-round pick to being selected in the fifth.

While Shedeur is busy grinding at rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns, this fan has chosen a different path—suing the league for nine figures over what he calls a gross injustice.

Across the NFL landscape, even those typically critical of the league have struggled to take the claim seriously. Former NFL defender Marcellus Wiley weighed in on the lawsuit, openly mocking it. He questioned whether the man had ever earned more than minimum wage, let alone seen $100 million, to even begin quantifying such a claim.

“Did you ever make a $100 million to lose it? How’s this going to cost you more than you make? So basically if I’m looking at a person like I should like an objective item, I’m like, show me $100 million in losses and I can give you $100 million in gain. If you ain’t ever made bit $38, the hell are you suing for $100 million?

Still, Wiley did concede that one of the lawsuit’s points had some merit: transparency in the NFL Draft process.

The plaintiff argues that the NFL should reform how it handles the draft, especially after what he calls the “Shedeur debacle.” Wiley agreed that more openness could benefit the process. However, he acknowledged the reality: the NFL is a private organization made up of 32 stakeholders. That makes true transparency difficult, if not impossible.

The first major claim of the lawsuit is that NFL teams colluded to influence the draft, deliberately causing Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock to fall. According to the filing, this constitutes a conspiracy to restrain trade and limit competition, which would violate the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Another claim accuses the league of violating the Civil Rights Act, alleging that race may have played a role in how teams evaluated Sanders. The irony, of course, is that the last three quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall—including Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, and Cam Ward—were Black, which significantly weakens the racial discrimination argument.

Still, the plaintiff claims the league’s behavior led to emotional distress and trauma. He says the NFL’s “slanderous statements” and perceived mistreatment of Shedeur caused him deep psychological harm, leaving him frustrated, disappointed, and emotionally scarred as a fan.

He also argues that the draft process violates consumer protection laws, claiming the NFL misrepresented the transparency and fairness of the draft and the way they evaluate players

So, what does he want?

A formal acknowledgment from the NFL for the emotional distress caused

A retraction of any slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders

An apology for damage to Sanders’ reputation

Reform of the draft process to promote fairness and merit-based evaluations

And finally, $100 million in punitive damages for the supposed harm inflicted

While the emotional investment fans have in their favorite players is nothing new, this lawsuit pushes the boundaries of fandom into uncharted and absurd legal territory.

There isn’t a cat’s chance in hell that this lawsuit will move forward. The Georgia man is representing himself—ironically, because he can’t afford a lawyer. He’s unlikely to even secure a summary judgment, let alone see the case make it to trial.

That said, the NFL may still choose to quietly settle the matter rather than risk allowing it into a courtroom. Letting this case proceed could set a dangerous precedent—one where any disgruntled fan believes they can sue the league for virtually anything.

The reality is, players fall in the draft every year for a variety of reasons. And just as some fall, others rise. It’s all part of the process—an imperfect but time-tested evaluation system. Players, fans, and teams alike must understand and respect that reality.