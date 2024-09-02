Marlon Humphrey Predicts Tyreek Hill to Win NFL MVP Award for 2024-25 Season

Marlon Humphrey’s take on MVP awards is stirring up some chatter in NFL circles. The Ravens cornerback didn’t hold back on his podcast “Punchline,” ranting against the quarterback-centric nature of the award. His blunt admission, “I don’t like any quarterbacks,” set the tone for a candid discussion about offensive players.

Advertisement

Humphrey’s critique didn’t stop at quarterbacks. He took aim at tight ends and wide receivers too, accusing them of being “push-offs.” His advice to QBs? “Throw the ball with some air on it, let your guy make a play.” It’s clear Humphrey’s not impressed with what he sees as “bull c*ap” from the offensive side.

When it came to MVP predictions, Humphrey threw a curveball. After checking if the Ravens face Miami this season, he boldly declared, “Tyreek Hill will be the MVP.” His reasoning behind the prediction was Hill’s near-miss last season, falling just short of his 2,000 receiving yards target with an impressive 1,799 yards.

While co-host Jack Settleman pitched Kyler Murray as a contender, the betting odds tell a different story. DraftKings Sportsbook currently favors Patrick Mahomes at +475, with C.J. Stroud and Josh Allen tied at +850. Tyreek Hill sits at +7500, behind Christian McCaffrey as the top non-QB option.

Tyreek Hill has the lowest odds of becoming an NFL MVP in 2025. Who is your pick to win the MVP this year? #tyreekhill #christianmccaffrey #trevorlawrence #matthewstafford #nflmvp #anthonyrichardson pic.twitter.com/55TZ96S3Sr — The SportsRush (@TheSportsRushUS) July 14, 2024

Despite the odds favoring quarterbacks, Marlon Humphrey’s faith in Hill isn’t unfounded. Moreover, Tyreek Hill’s accomplishments are turning heads across the league. At 30, an age when many players start to slow down, he’s only getting better.

His back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons are a testament to his consistency and explosive playmaking ability. But it’s not just the stats that are impressive. Hill’s fellow mates have taken notice too.

Recently, Tyreek Hill even claimed the top spot on the annual Top 100 list. This recognition made him the first receiver to ever get the award and it indeed speaks volumes about Hill’s impact on the field.

So, can he maintain this pace? Will he finally crack that elusive 2,000-yard mark? One thing’s for sure, Tyreek Hill is redefining what it means to be an elite receiver in the NFL.