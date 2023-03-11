Marquette King Net Worth 2023: How Much Has the Former Broncos Punter Earned Thus Far?

Marquette King is one of the most dynamic athletes to have played in the NFL before making his way into the fan-driven pro football entertainment, XFL. The Punter played for almost seven seasons in the National Football league. This year he re-established his brand value by joining hands with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia’s football league.

Currently, the 34-year-old features for the Arlington Renegades as a Punter. Bringing immense experience from the gridiron, King happens to be a standout in all aspects. Despite being a talented player, his career in the NFL was short-lived.

After giving a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders, the veteran relocated to Denver for a single season. During this tenure, King amassed a decent amount of wealth to enjoy a successful life.

Also Read: XFL 3 Point Conversion: XFL Extra Point Rules Explained

How much has Marquette King earned?

The Punter happens to be a Georgia native who attended Rutland High School and played college football for Fort Valley State. Even though he started as a wide receiver, the star found his grip on punting, delivering great results for the team.

Had to make sure I was in the right state of mind before I committed to this. I’m all IN! @XFL2023 😤 pic.twitter.com/44v7hYy2E1 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 9, 2022

Soon, he began training for the Special teams and secured a spot as an undrafted agent in the Raiders’ locker room. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.36 million and extended his contract in 2015 for one more season. It was a $1.54 million deal, per CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Looking at his contribution and value the veteran brought to the team, next year, the Raiders offered him a whopping five-year, $16.5 million contract with $12.5 million guaranteed.

In 2018, the Kings relocated to Denver, signing a $7 million deal. Ultimately, the NFL turned out to be a great source of earnings, apart from his brand endorsements and advertising campaigns.

How good was Marquette King as a player?

King’s presence in the league had great significance in history books as he was the only African-American punter playing in the 2012 NFL season. He followed the footsteps of Reginald Roby to carve his niche as one of the prominent figures. In his rookie season, the veteran averaged 48.9 yards per punt. His bone-chilling 80-yard-kick in one of the games still mesmerizes the sports fraternity.

He broke all the records in 2014 after leading the tally for most punts and earned the special team player of the week honors the next season. His XFL career has just begun. It will be interesting to see how far the veteran goes and make a career in a new environment.

Also Read: How Much do XFL Coaches Make? XFL Coaches 2023 Salary