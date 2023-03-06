XFL Attendance Week 3: Dwayne Johnson’s League Picks Up After a Sluggish Week 2

Feb 19, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; D.C. Defenders fans build a “beer snake” in the stands against the Seattle Sea Dragons during the fourth quarter at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The XFL got off to a truly promising start. Dwayne Johnson’s involvement certainly played a massive role in brining more people to the stadiums. However, the hype around the competition dropped to a certain extent in week 2 which wasn’t a very good sign for a league that had closed down a couple of years ago due to low audience engagement and heavy losses.

While Hollywood hunk Dwayne Johnson has revived the league by investing $15 million, eventually he would want to make money out of it unless, he’ll also be forced to shut it down.

XFL Week 3 Attendance Numbers

Thankfully, the attendance numbers in week 3 have been good which will make ‘The Rock’ breathe a bit easy. The past week, we had 4 encounters in the XFL. On Saturday, the Sea Dragons edged past the Vegas Vipers by 30-26 at the Cashman Field. As per Pro Football writer Mike Mitchell, the contest was attended by 6,037 fans.

On Sunday, we got to see better turnouts in all the three encounters in comparison to Saturday. In the afternoon game, the Battlehawks were thrashed by the D.C Defenders at Audi Field in front of 16,212 spectators. Post that, the audiences got to see a low scoring thriller between the Arlington Renegades and the Orlando Guardians.

The Renegades somehow managed to win by a solitary point at Choctaw Stadium in front of 12,006 fans. The final game of week 3 turned out to be a complete blowout. The Houston Roughnecks eased past San Antonio Brahmas by 22-13. This particular contest at TDECU Stadium was attended by 11,309 fans.

The official attendance for Sunday night’s Week 3 @XFL2023 game between the @XFLBrahmas and @XFLRoughnecks at TDECU Stadium is 11,309. #XFL#XFL2023 — Mike Mitchell (@ByMikeMitchell) March 6, 2023

XFL means more than just a league to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

For the XFL, week 3 numbers have brought a major sigh of relief. WWE mogul Vince McMahon reportedly burned around $200 million in order to get the XFL going before it was suspended in 2020.

After sustaining such massive losses and witnessing such low rating and audience turnout, reviving the XFL was a massively risky task. However, for Dwayne, who tried all his life but just couldn’t break into the NFL, reviving the XFL is not only a matter of great joy but of massive emotional value as well.

With the league now finding some momentum, Jersey No. 54 must be a really happy man.

