“Matthew Perry Was More Than Chandler Bing”: RGIII and NFL Fans Tear Up As Friends Actor Dies Of Possible Drowning

The untimely passing of Matthew Perry has certainly shaken the world to its core. The beloved actor from the iconic ’90s sitcom ‘Friends’ brought laughter and joy through his portrayal of Chandler Bing. Praying for the lost soul, NFL veteran Robert Griffin III joins football fans in grieving.

Griffin took to X to tweet a montage clip in tribute to the late actor. He also expressed his love for Matthew while stating how he was more than just ‘Chandler Bing’ and that he will always be remembered for the beautiful person he was.

Robert Griffin III Mourns the Passing of Matthew Perry

In the shared clip by the ex-Redskins player, he began by expressing his deep sorrow for Matthew’s untimely passing. He then went on to praise the pivotal role of the late actor in the show, which made the show a hit. Robert also noted how no other actor could have portrayed Chandler Bing than Matthew. In closing, he thanked the late actor for the cherished memories and transitioned to a montage from the show. Robert expressed,

“Needless to say, nobody else could have played Chandler Bing. And he truly was what made the show ‘Friends’ really go. So, we’re sad to hear about his passing, but very thankful for the memories that he left us,” followed by a note in the main tweet, “Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing.”

One of the fans shared his grief, writing in the comments, “Sad night. He was such a great person. Great actor.”

Another added, “Was definitely a strong character in the show… very sad…”

A devoted friend wrote, “Mr. Chandler Bing….. You will be missed!!!! You were a FRIEND to us all!!! RIP”

The 90s sitcom ‘Friends’ remains one of the most famous romantic comedy shows in the world, and has amassed a huge fanbase from all corners. Matthew’s witty remarks and one-liners started the era of sarcasm, and he was the only cast member who was allowed to write lines of the show. The American-Canadian actor died last Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home.

Matthew Passes Away Due to an Apparent Drowning

A representative of the 54-year-old actor and also a source from law enforcement notified that the cause of death was an apparent drowning. According to an article by NBC News, the LA Fire Department was the first responders to the scene, followed by a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. local time.

The report also indicates that it was a “water emergency” of an unknown type. LAPD’s Robbery-Himicide division also visited the scene of the incident, and their sources later stressed that there was no evidence of foul play.

Matthew joined the cast of ‘Friends’ at the age of 24, which ran for a decade till 2004. The show’s reunion was released back in 2021, when the cast once again came together, reminiscing about the cherished memories from their time on the show.