Deion Sanders’ Manager Debunks Talks About Coach Prime Leaving Colorado: “He’s Staying”

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls out in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders emerged as the shining star of September as his team had an explosive start to the season. Naturally, this led to widespread speculation about Coach Prime’s potential destinations outside Boulder. However, Deion Sanders’ manager Constance Schwartz-Morini firmly debunked all the rumors of his departure.

Constance Schwartz-Morini in her time at ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ provided the most required insight into Deion Sanders’ future in Colorado. The CEO of SMAC Entertainment quashed all speculations of his departure as she continues to boast Deion Sanders and his sons as the agency’s top clients.

Deion Sanders is Not Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

Sanders is currently having the time of his life as a coach with added limelight on the Colorado programs even as his team struggles a bit to maintain the victorious start. His current five-year deal is a $29.5 million contract with a $15 million buyout clause. It’s worth noting that his presence at Colorado has generated significant excitement with even names like Snoop Dogg fan-boying the program. In such a scenario, the difficult matchups created quite a discussion of his departure from the team.

Constance Schwartz-Morini debunked all such speculations, addressing all concerns of Colorado fans on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ saying, “He’s staying. He’s staying. He’s staying.” More importantly, Coach Prime is “having too much fun here” to leave. Constance even quashed all speculations of him looking for his potential induction into the NFL as a coach.

“When he said that there’s no question of the NFL in his mind either, that’s what he said to me here. He’s like I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to do there. I don’t want to go to the NFL professionally.”

Deion Sanders has been vocal about his aversion to the NFL landscape as a coach. He mentioned that he likes nurturing young talents and turning them into an asset for the community. His aversion is also due to the fact that he chooses to remain away from the tantrums thrown by millionaire players and their lack of commitment in comparison to young college football stars.

“I just have no desire to coach rich men. I’d rather have an impact on young men in need of direction. pic.twitter.com/4MxTmEs7kQ

— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 11, 2023

Coach Prime Discusses His Future with Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Prime led Colorado to an impressive start gaining immense traction. As many speculations arose, he spoke with Brent Schrotenber of USA Today to express his commitment to the Buffaloes.

“I don’t look for stepping stones. I’m not like that. I never wanted to leave Atlanta (in the NFL). The Falcons made me a free agent. I never wanted to leave for San Francisco (in the NFL). They made me a free agent. I never said, ‘I’m out.’ Never, in nothing I’ve ever done pretty much.”

However, taking the practical road, Deion Sanders refused to enter into a lifetime contract with the Colorado Buffaloes. He admitted that even though he loves the team, he does not want to be caught up in a difficult situation when things go south.

Deion’s approach has been quite balanced when it comes to his association with the Buffs. His sons and budding stars like Travis Hunter have appreciated him for his guidance. His space on the sidelines for the Buffs remains in place as he continues to maneuver them after their bye-week.