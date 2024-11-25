DK Metcalf Channels His Intense Love for Candies by Donning $200,000 Juicy Drop Pops Chain

DK Metcalf has never been shy about expressing his creativity through fashion. So when the wide receiver got the chance to combine fashion with his love for candies, the result was nothing short of spectacular.

As the Seahawks were getting ready to host the Cardinals for their Week 12 matchup, Metcalf arrived at Lumen Field sporting an eye-catching accessory: a fully functional Juicy Drop Pop chain. The Blue Rebel-themed gold and silver chain, custom-made by American jeweler Greg Yuna, is valued at an astonishing $200,000.

The renowned designer talked about his experience of creating the custom chain over the period of 2 months and how it allowed him to channel his creativity for a topic close to Metcalf’s heart: candy!

“I’m always looking for ways to redefine what jewelry can represent, and designing a functional juicy drop pop chain for DK Metcalf allowed me to push those boundaries creatively.” (via Complex Sports)

The glittery chain pays homage to his latest business venture with the creator company of the beloved Juicy Drop Pops. In April, Metcalf joined hands with Bazooka Candy Brand as an investor along with a slew of athletes like the retired Eagles center Jason Kelce and Celtics guard Derrick White.

While discussing the motivation behind this move, Metcalf shared how it’s the brand’s innovative confectionary products and his own diehard affinity for candy that solidified his decision.

“My love of candy is well-known,” said Metcalf, according to the press release. “And I have always thought that there is something very special about Bazooka’s line-up of products… The company’s innovative take on candy and ability to continually launch so many new products is something I’ve always admired. I’m thrilled to be an investor and to help write the next chapter of the Bazooka Candy Brands story.”

So, how did Metcalf’s affinity for candy come to light? It stems from a surprising habit the wide receiver revealed last season, sharing that he consumes three to four bags of candy daily, accompanied by coffee and only a single meal. While he has “slowed down” on the sweet treats since then, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he will continue indulging in his guilty pleasure, even if his team advises otherwise.

“I eat twice a day now,” shared Metcalf, as per K5. “I’ve slowed down on the coffee and candy…They (Seahawks) can’t tell me what to do like that. I’m still going to do what makes me happy. I know myself better than anybody else.”

While not the healthiest, DK Metcalf’s craving for candy is clearly working. He has been performing exceptionally week in and week out. And after stunning in his custom-made chain, the wide receiver helped his crew secure a 16-6 victory against the Cardinals, dethroning them to become the NFC West division ruler.