Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reacts as the Rams Head to Play the Lions in Playoff Game

The Los Angeles Rams have once again clinched a playoff berth with Matthew Stafford as their leading quarterback. This marks Stafford’s second playoff appearance with the Rams and holds significant weight as he’s set to face his former team, the Detroit Lions, in this crucial matchup. And his wife Kelly Stafford was understandably proud.

Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions but could take them to only three playoff appearances. However, in his very first season with the Los Angeles Rams, he won his first Super Bowl title. The star QB’s next playoff matchup at Ford Field will serve as a homecoming for him.

Amidst the playoff excitement, Matthew Stafford‘s wife Kelly Hall celebrated his achievement after clinching a playoff spot following a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. Kelly, in an Instagram post, praised her husband’s remarkable performance in his 15th year in the league, mentioning how he seems to improve with time. She wrote,

“Another amazing season old man. Year 15 and you’ve never looked better. Time for post season and to head back to where it all started.”

Moreover, she expressed excitement about the upcoming postseason and returning to playing against the team where Matthew began his career. In the post, she shared a photo featuring the Rams QB and their four daughters, identical twins Sawyer and Chandler, along with Hunter and Tyler.

Stafford is looking forward to playing in the stadium that he called home for 12 seasons, and he’s expecting a lively environment. But he won’t be the only quarterback going up against his former team. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was drafted by the Rams in 2016, spending five seasons in Los Angeles before he was traded for Stafford in 2021.

Excitement Builds for Rams vs. Lions

Football fans are buzzing with excitement over the anticipated showdown between the Rams and Lions. Detroit Lions supporters are especially excited about seeing their former quarterback in action. The internet is alive with discussions and fervor as the Lions prepare to face Stafford in a high-stakes elimination matchup.

Moreover, there is some huge news. The starting price for tickets to watch the Rams play against the Lions in the wildcard game is a whopping $601. This price tag has left people stunned because it is the highest ever recorded for a Wild Card game in NFL history.

What’s really surprising is that in Detroit, where the game will take place, the ticket prices are nearly twice as much as tickets for other playoff games. This incredible demand for tickets has made this matchup the most expensive Wild Card game ever seen in the league.