Matthew Stafford’s Wife Reacts As Rams Backup Stetson Bennett Scores an Accurate Game Winning Touchdown

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Everyone’s buzzing to see Matthew Stafford back in action this season, but it’s his backup, Stetson Bennett, who just stole some of the spotlight. Bennett’s clutch performance even surprised Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, and she made sure to voice her excitement after he delivered a game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys.

Kelly’s reaction on social media was the perfect mix of excitement and pride. She posted, “Only thing that matters is the score at the end…winners are winners. Go Dawgs,” showing that she’s all in on supporting the Rams, even when it’s the backup QB making waves.

Matthew Stafford‘s wife on Stetson Bennett pic.twitter.com/chq2p0Nf6t — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) August 12, 2024

Her shoutout to Bennett wasn’t just about the score. It was also an acknowledgment of how he held his cool under pressure. In fact, Bennett’s calmness is always respected, especially in a high-stakes moment like this one.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Sean McVay also managed to hit the spotlight. Known for his infectious energy and passion for the game, McVay couldn’t hide his excitement after Bennett’s big play.

Stetson Bennett might be playing in Stafford’s shadow, but he’s already proving that he’s more than just a backup. And with the Rams’ season shaping up to be full of surprises, you can bet everyone, including Kelly Stafford, will be watching closely to see what Bennett does next.

Kelly and Daughters Hype Up Matthew’s Appearance

Kelly Stafford and her daughters were all in for a special treat during the Rams’ preseason game, and their excitement was impossible to miss. For Kelly, who is always Matthew Stafford’s biggest cheerleader, it was thrilling to see her husband back on the screen, though in a different role this time. She posted a clip of the Rams quarterback giving a pre-game interview, captioning it with a proud caption, “Feeling great and looking FINE,” showing off her love for him.

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reacts to his appearance from the sidelines during the preseason game. pic.twitter.com/ReHkMyTkqh — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) August 12, 2024

However, it wasn’t just Kelly who tuned in. Their daughters were also glued to the TV, taking up a spot at the bar table to watch their dad in action. Kelly captured this adorable moment, sharing it with the world, letting everyone know that the Stafford girls were rooting for their dad even on the sidelines.

Matthew Stafford, always the pro, handled his interview with ease. He talked about the new age of football and the excitement surrounding the season. Furthermore, he also mentioned the team’s preparation, acknowledging the challenges with injuries but also highlighting the potential of the squad. When asked about the younger players stepping up, like Puka Nacua, Matthew was optimistic, praising their hard work.

As the game unfolded, it was clear that the entire Stafford family was locked in. Kelly’s excitement and the girls’ focus on their dad were just a glimpse into the support system that keeps Matthew going. And some of it graces the Rams too, just as it did for Stetson Bennett this time.