“Aaron Rodgers to Retire From Football to Pursue a Career in PGA?”: Fans Go Berserk After Packers QB Easily Defeats Josh Allen to Win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb 5, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Aaron Rodgers hits his tee shot on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talked about quarterbacks in the league. Not only for his on-field heroics, Aaron often makes the headlines for his off-field actions as well. His habit of giving analysis on a range of topics that are beyond his expertise has often landed him in the midst of heated controversies.

Right from discussing 9/11 conspiracy theories to his infamous vaccine lie, it seems like a book can be written if someone starts documenting every time Rodgers has got himself trolled on Twitter.

Nevertheless, everything of this sort used to get under the rug because of his incredible performances in the NFL. However, this time around, the story has been a little different. Aaron, especially in the first half of the tournament, failed to perform as per expectations after which, several people started asking the Packers to bench him for Jordan Love.

Aaron Rodgers takes a jibe at Josh Allen after winning Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The fact that Jordan Love did well in his absence made life even tougher for Rodgers. Although he eventually ended up guiding his unit to a few good wins, it just wasn’t enough to take them to the playoffs. Since the season came to an end for Rodgers, many are opining that it is time for him to call it quits.

However, at the same time, rumors about Aaron joining some other franchise ahead of the 2023 season have also started making rounds. Amidst all this, Aaron is busy winning Golf games with rather ease.

Last Sunday, when the NFL world was busy with the Pro Bowl games, Aaron was participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Moreover, along with his partner Ben Silverman, Aaron ended up winning the tournament.

In fact, Aaron wasn’t the only NFL star taking part in the tournament. The Packers QB defeated Bills’ Josh Allen and after it was confirmed that he is set to lift the trophy, Rodgers couldn’t stop himself from taking a jibe at Allen.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said after winning the title, as per ESPN. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

As one can expect, after Aaron ended up winning, fans on Twitter started suggesting that it is time for Aaron to say goodbye to the NFL and become a full time Golfer.

