Lamar Jackson-Less Baltimore Ravens Join 3 Struggling AFC Teams on Unwanted List

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the fourth quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens’ rough start to the 2025 NFL season just got worse. Without Lamar Jackson under center, the team dropped another game this week, a crushing loss that pushed their record to 1-4, placing them alongside the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders among the AFC’s most struggling teams.

The Ravens’ offense looked disjointed from the opening drive in their defeat against the Houston Texans, who cruised to a 34-point blowout victory, tied for the second-largest margin of defeat in Ravens history. The energy at M&T Bank Stadium turned sour as frustrated fans began to boo head coach John Harbaugh, voicing their displeasure at the team’s poor start and questionable play-calling decisions.

“We’re not executing the way we need to. That’s on all of us, coaches and players,” Harbaugh said postgame, though his words did little to calm the home crowd’s frustration.

According to FOX Sports: NFL, Jackson’s absence continues to loom large over the team. The former MVP suffered an injury during Baltimore’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, when he was sacked late in the third quarter and did not return. The team ruled him out after he missed all practice sessions this past week, with head coach Harbaugh describing the move as “precautionary.”

This marks Jackson’s first missed game due to injury since the 2022 season, ending a notable stretch of durability. In his place, veteran backup Cooper Rush made his first start as a Raven, while Tyler Huntley was elevated from the practice squad to serve as backup.

Before the injury, Jackson had been in elite form, throwing for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first four weeks. His absence has left a gaping hole in Baltimore’s offense, one they’ve struggled to fill.

The Ravens also played Sunday’s game without several key defensive stars, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, and Marlon Humphrey, all of whom were listed as inactive. The depleted lineup proved costly as C.J. Stroud and the Texans lit up Baltimore’s defense. Stroud completed 23-of-27 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, adding a 30-yard scramble in what was arguably his best game since his rookie year.

As of now, Jackson’s return remains uncertain. Team insiders describe his status as “week-to-week,” with some analysts predicting a 2–3 week recovery window.

For now, though, Baltimore’s season is teetering. Once considered an AFC powerhouse, the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens now find themselves grouped with three other struggling franchises at the bottom of the standings — an unwanted list few expected them to join just a month ago.