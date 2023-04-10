Melvin Gordon Finally Explains Why He “Stared Menacingly” at Russell Wilson in a Now-Viral Picture

The Denver Broncos were already frustrated when they went against the Indianapolis Colts in October last season. Nothing remarkable happened on the field related to the game; however, the moment that was engraved in the minds of every fan was Melvin Gordon staring at Russell Wilson menacingly.

In the game, Wilson only threw one touchdown and had thrown over 300 yards just once. Hence, some of the blame fell on his shoulders when his team was defeated by the Colts. While that was happening, the camera crew for Amazon Prime Video caught Gordon looking down at DangeRuss hilariously.

If one notices the former Broncos RB’s face, one will think that he is angry at his former teammate. However, we can’t confirm that. Therefore, to shed some light on the now-viral picture, Gordon explained what exactly happened and why he looked at the former Super Bowl champion in such a strange way.

Former Seahawks RB explains the backstory behind the infamous ‘Russell Wilson’ picture

Gordon appeared on a podcast on ‘The Volume’. There, the host pulled up the infamous picture and asked him what really happened that made the picture so iconic.

“That clip was so quick,” he said while he and the host let out a laugh. The Chiefs RB explained that when he looked at Prime Time Russell, he did not do so with any type of resentment. In fact, he sympathized with the star quarterback because he was playing through some kind of injury.

.@Melvingordon25 explains THAT picture of him staring down Russell Wilson to @livmoods pic.twitter.com/R9BseejTgc — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 4, 2023

“I was like, ‘Man, people don’t even know he hurt right now…I feel so had for you because you got to take all the heat.’”

Melvin Gordon be like Russ i hate you. Russell Wilson be like I'm getting paid $245 million for this I don't care.#INDvsDEN#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/UgX7evp15r — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) October 7, 2022

The latter part is true because Wilson became the bane of the team’s losses last year. It was his first season with the team—a horrible one.

Gordon rushes to defend Russell Wilson

Wilson became the point of contention for the entire league in the last season. Even though he put up embarrassing numbers and did not play as he promised, there were teammates that ran to his defense when he got publicly annihilated by critics.

Preach ‼️‼️‼️ can’t talk too much cuz we play this week. But @DangeRussWilson you already know you him gang !!!. The slander is beyond crazy https://t.co/gIRAD09QHq — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 29, 2022

When the quarterback was getting criticized for having his own office and a private parking spot, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and former RB Melvin Gordon called out the “false statements” about the QB.

Both Gordon and Wilson were college athletes for the Wisconsin Badgers.