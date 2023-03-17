“Meteoric Rise, Precipitous Fall,” HOFer Shannon Sharpe Reacts to 3X Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliot’s Release

The Cowboys released their long-time Running Back, Ezekiel Elliot, on Wednesday. The decision came out as a surprise for several NFL fans because the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had previously vocalized his support for the veteran.

However, it turns out the management was left with no other choice than to come up with this move to adjust their cap space. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently analyzed the entire situation and detailed why the decision was essential.

One of the major reasons behind this move is to establish a breathing space and prepare for the NFL draft. Thus parting ways with Zeke gave them plenty of space ($10.9 million) to spend on new prospects in the market.

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys News: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Rookie Sam Williams For Crashing His Corvette

Shannon Sharpe opines on the overall situation

Over the past seven seasons, Zeke has been a go-to man for the Cowboys’ offensive unit. Although his productivity decreased in the last three years, the three-time Pro Bowler was an absolute bull. Elliot never hesitated while taking his chances or rushing across the field. However, back-to-back injuries limited his performance, eventually taking a hit on his figures for the entire season.

End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space. pic.twitter.com/QKZhkny76i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

In the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, former Tight End Shannon Sharpe called it a clever move, showering some light on the unfortunate condition of Zeke as an athlete. “Meteoric rise precipitous fall. He was a run-to-good contact. He was a run-to-collision back, he wasn’t a guy that dodges tackles. He wasn’t a guy that ran out of bounds,” Sharpe praised Zeke on his show.

The HOFer mentioned that after Elliot signed a six-year $90 million contract in 2019, the franchise had struggled to manage its cap. Moreover, his limited productivity also raised concerns over their future aspirations, making this decision a viable solution.

Ezekiel Elliot’s NFL stats over the years

Zeke was selected out of Ohio as a fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He had an explosive start to his career, recording a league-best 1,631 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns, per ESPN. A similar kind of performance came two years later when he registered a whopping 1,434 rushing yards enlisting himself among the top-tier options in the market.

However, in the past few years, the 27-year-old struggled to surpass 1000 yards in a single season. In 2022, Elliot showcased his career-low performance with 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see whether he attracts any offers in the coming days. Till then, readers can stay tuned for more updates on this matter.

Also Read: ‘Controversy King’ Jerry Jones Reprimands Democrats For Investigating the Commanders; Blames Minority Partners For Framing Dan Snyder