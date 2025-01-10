“He’s Saying Stuff to Get Clicks on His Podcast”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Micah Parsons’ Comments on Cowboys’ Super Bowl Win Next Year

Nobody will ever accuse Micah Parsons of lacking confidence in himself or his team. The Dallas Cowboys’ superstar edge rusher insisted his squad was going to make the NFL playoffs this year until the very end. And being wrong about that, he hasn’t been dissuaded from making bold predictions about what’s to come.

Earlier this week, Parsons declared the Cowboys would win Super Bowl LX. Capturing the Lombardi Trophy one year after missing the playoffs altogether would be quite the turnaround. Shannon Sharpe, however, has dismissed Parsons’ take in colorful fashion on Nightcap.

“I take everything he says with a grain of salt… there’s no ramification if it doesn’t come true… he’s just saying stuff to get clicks on his podcast. And that’s fine… have at it. I’m not gonna fight the man for the hustle. But he’s just talking ridiculous.”

Sharpe doubled down on his criticism of Parsons, not pulling any punches when discussing Dallas’ shortcomings.

“When was the last team to win the Super Bowl, and they didn’t make the playoffs the previous year? When was the last team to win the Super Bowl, and they haven’t been to a [conference] championship game in 30 years? How they gonna win the Super Bowl when he doesn’t believe his own quarterback is top five [in the NFL]?”

A Nightcap researcher informed Sharpe the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV after missing the 2019 postseason. Sharpe then responded, “Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?” before explaining why that instance was a special circumstance.

“The year before, Jameis [Winston] threw for [5,100] yards… look at what they had… they had talent… they were loaded. They just needed a quarterback that wouldn’t turn the damn ball over… I’m not saying they would have won the Super Bowl with any other quarterback, but they would have been a playoff team… if you cut half the turnovers.”

The Cowboys won’t be adding Brady in 2025, but should have Dak Prescott healthy again. That alone will boost their chances of returning to the playoffs. However, Dallas’ roster lacks depth across the board. Unless they dominate free agency and hit on every draft pick, not much will change in 2025. And absent that unexpected turn, they’re more likely to make Parsons’ words hollow than bring them to fruition.