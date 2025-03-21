Michelle Obama and Kylie Kelce Reflect on Being 5’11”: “You Always Look Like You’re Expecting a Flood”

Kylie Kelce and Michelle Obama share more than just bold, confident personalities—they also stand tall at 5’11”, towering over not only other ladies bus also the average American male. Growing up at that height wasn’t always easy, especially when it came to finding clothes that fit properly. Both women faced struggles in that department, often feeling frustrated by limited options.

In the latest episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Michelle joined Kylie to discuss their experiences growing up at 5’11” and how it shaped their lives.

The former First Lady admitted that growing up, everything felt too short—her sleeves never reached her wrists, and her pants didn’t fit properly, often forcing her to roll them up. Kylie, having faced similar struggles, joked that constantly rolling up her sleeves and pant legs felt like she was preparing for a flood.

“As an adult, I have now grown to love it but I came up in a generation like there weren’t the tall size. The worst thing about being tall without the tall sizes is pulling off your sleeves because your sleeves are too short. Everything is a little too short. You look like you are expecting a flood.”

Michelle shared that being tall from an early age gave her a keen sense of judging people’s heights—especially basketball players. Growing up in a baseball-dominated culture, she noticed that many men exaggerated their height.

Since her brother played basketball, she often dated players from his team simply because they were the ones she was around. While these athletes were generally taller than the average guy, even they weren’t always honest about their height.

Many claimed to be 6’2” when they were actually closer to 6’0”. But at 5’11”, Michelle could always tell when someone was fudging the numbers.

When Michelle called out the guys for lying about their height, they often tried to gaslight her—insisting she wasn’t actually 5’11” and that they weren’t exaggerating. Kylie jokingly referred to this as “roster height,” the two-inch inflation commonly found on sports team listings.

Despite this, the former First Lady always felt comfortable in her own skin, embracing her height—especially at home, where she competed with her tall, athletic brother who played multiple sports.

She leaned into her athleticism, excelling as a runner and even learning how to box. However, part of her also made a conscious effort to appear more traditionally feminine. To fit into the dating scene, she took dance lessons, hoping to balance her competitive edge with a more “girly” side.

Kylie too was famously bullied in high school for being too tall, with one guy even calling her “a man”. It took her a year or two to get comfortable with her body and brush off the negativity. Being a tall girl, she shied away from wearing heels growing up. But that wasn’t the case during adulthood.

Kylie Kelce loves strapping on some heels

Growing up at 5’11” and towering over most men, Kylie avoided wearing heels. However, that changed in adulthood—now, she loves a good pair. Michelle Obama shares the same sentiment, as do her daughters, Sasha and Malia.

The former First Lady encouraged her daughters to embrace their height with confidence and not shy away from wearing heels. According to Michelle, both Sasha and Malia have a particular love for big, chunky boots, platforms, and wedges—fully owning their tall stature with style.

Kylie now wears heels with confidence, thanks in part to marrying Jason Kelce—a tall, self-assured offensive lineman who has no insecurities about her height. However, that wasn’t always the case.

Now that she’s fully comfortable in her own skin, Kylie makes it a point to encourage tall young girls to embrace their height. She urges them to stand tall and resist the urge to slouch just to appear shorter, reminding them that confidence is key.

“I do make it a point whenever I meet tall girls, especially younger girls who can tell are just sort of have a slight roll to the shoulders. They’re trying to look an inch or two shorter. I’m like stand up straight, stand up straight.”

It’s inspiring to see two strong women fully embracing their height and rejecting the outdated, misogynistic notion that women should be dainty and fragile. Instead, they highlight the advantages of being tall and the confidence that comes with it.

More importantly, they remind us that physical appearance is insignificant compared to the qualities that truly define a person—kindness, character, and being a good human being. Both Kylie and Michelle embody these values and are setting an example for the next generation of young girls, teaching them to be comfortable in their own skin.