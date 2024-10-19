Mike Evans Recalls Letting Down Tom Brady Twice After Asking for a Chance to Deliver

The hallmark of any great athlete is their hunger and self-belief. In the NFL, receivers like Mike Evans embody this the most by always being eager to have the ball thrown their way. While most fans are aware of this, what many didn’t know is that Evans displayed the same mindset while playing alongside Tom Brady — arguably the epitome of sensible decision-making on the field. Unfortunately, however, Mike did not deliver.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance at The Rich Eisen Show, host Rich Eisen asked Mike if he had the guts to ask Tom for the ball on the field as he has done with all of his QBs at Tampa Bay.

Much to Eisen’s surprise, Mike responded with a resounding yes. “Absolutely,” playfully stated the WR. Evans revealed that in the three years he played with Tom, he did this twice. The first instance occurred after Mike was left open during a game in Brady’s early days in Tampa, but the quarterback didn’t see him.

Mike, therefore, made sure Tom knew that he wasn’t getting enough targets, prompting TB12’s promise to throw him the ball on the next drive. And as soon as the opportunity opened up, Brady fulfilled his promise and threw it to Evans in the goal line. However, the WR ended up missing the ball.

Brady gave Evans another chance during the same matchup. However, he missed the catch again.

“I probably did it maybe two times in the three years… The first time I did it, I kind of let him down after I asked for it because I got on him pretty good, and he was like you’re right, I’m gonna get you the ball. Next drive, we get the ball and he throws it to me twice in the goal line and I don’t get it.”

Was Brady angry after the two crucial misses? While Mike refused to answer this, his coy smile while ducking the question does suggest that he might have received an earful from the perfectionist.

That said, this incident hilariously didn’t stop Evans from asking for the ball again, as he admitted troubling Baker with the same request.

Mike Evans opens up on relationship with Baker Mayfield

Before Brady’s story, Eisen inquired about the type of camaraderie Evans has built with Mayfield and whether he sometimes asks for the ball from his QB. Judging by what the WR said, it’s clear he remains as confident and eager as ever.

“Sometimes, you know, I have my moments. Obviously, every great receiver wants the ball.”

Evans also opened up on his impression of Baker and revealed that he enjoys being around the QB for his energy and mentality. The WR noted that in huddles, there are none more positive than his quarterback.

Most importantly, what enamors Mike about Mayfield is his winning mentality. Be it putting in the extra yards on the field by helping the defense out or motivating his teammates, Baker is all about winning. And Mike loves it.

“He’s great… super positive, lots of energy, never negative, and he plays hard. He’s out there blocking on 30 yard runs trying to block DBs [and] whoever’s in the way. He’s all about winning, so you know, that’s what we love.”

That said, it’s heartening to see Baker getting the much-needed props from his teammates. Stepping into Brady’s shoes is a near-impossible task, and seeing Baker do so well deserves all the plaudits.