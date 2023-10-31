“This One Means a Lot”: Russell Wilson Goes Candid After Ending Losing Streak With a Dominating Chiefs Win

Russell Wilson and the Broncos haven’t had the best run this season. But their win against the defending champions in Kansas City did provide some relief to the team. Especially when it came in front of the home crowd and understandably, QB Wilson was grateful for everything.

Advertisement

The Broncos ended their 16-game slide against the Chiefs on Sunday, handing them a 22-9 upset in Empower Field at Mile High. In the post-game interview, Russell Wilson appreciated the moment and talked about how crucial this win was for the team’s morale and was exactly the boost they needed.

Russell Wilson Grateful For the Win Over the Chiefs

The much-maligned QB put on a convincing performance against their big rivals Chiefs. Russell Wilson has been under constant criticism throughout this season for failing to step up and needed a performance like this to shut down the critics. While not undermining the importance of any win Russ calls the win for the Champions Chiefs a special one.

Advertisement

In the post-game conference, Wilson appreciated the Broncos country for coming and bringing energy to the icy cold Denver, saying,

“Every win in the National Football League is a good one. But this one meant a lot. Winning matters and this one meant a lot. I know there’s been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs… We knew that we could come out and win this football game and play great in front of our fans… The crowd was amazing tonight, and they brought us that extra energy when the guys made plays.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1718779662787084481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wilson particularly had a decent game and capitalized on Chiefs turnovers. Though he threw for only 114 yards, Russ was effective in possession and threw 3 touchdown passes with no interceptions. In the reverse fixture against the Chiefs, Russ had polar opposite stats with just 95 yards, 1 touchdown pass, and threw 2 costly interceptions with just a 46.6 passer rating.

Advertisement

Ending Losing Streak Against the Chiefs Not Broncos’ Priority

The Broncos came into the game on the back of a 15-match losing streak against the divisional rivals Chiefs. Despite the victory last week over the Packers, there wasn’t much optimism going into the game as the Broncos were 2-5 and had previously lost to the Chiefs 19-8. But Sean Payton says they didn’t think about the losing streak and focus was all on the game and winning against the good team. Talking to the reporters after the game, he said-

“It’s an important game for us. It wasn’t streak-driven. It was important for us to play well before the bye. Getting our third win—we dug ourselves in a hole. We’re playing a good team. I thought we did the things you do when you win. We’re going to play in bigger games than that, but it is a division game, and I’m glad we won.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1718775896734077012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Denver ended their losing 16-match streak against the Chiefs and went into the bye week on the back of two successive wins. Not only did the Broncos secure a victory, but they also demonstrated a strong running game on offense. Javonte Williams powered through with 85 yards on 27 carries, while Jaleel McLaughlin swiftly gained 33 yards on just 4 carries. In addition to the impressive ground performance, the quarterback threw three touchdowns, the defense forced four turnovers, and the special teams made a crucial fumble recovery, contributing to their well-deserved win. However, their defense that stifled Mahomes and forced turnovers would have to step up against as the Broncos take on Josh Allen and his unpredictable Bills.