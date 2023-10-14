“Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill Are an Overwhelming Part Of His Success”: Colin Cowherd Shuns MVP Frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had an electric start to the season so much so that the QB is often discussed as a frontrunner for NFL MVP. After the injury-plagued last season, Tua has come out guns blazing. Things are looking bright for him but he still has doubters who feel he isn’t worth the hype and the praise he is getting. Colin Cowherd isn’t impressed with him and compared him to the much-maligned Dak Prescott.

In an episode of ‘The Herd’, Colin Cowherd dished honest thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa as a QB. He believes that head coach Mike McDaniel and WR Tyreek Hill are overwhelmingly responsible for his success. Tua has already thrown for 1614 yards with 11 touchdowns and is on pace to break Peyton Manning’s record of 5477 yards in a single season. But Colin Cowherd believes he is not an elite QB.

Cowherd Compares Tua to Dak and Says He is a Limited Athlete

Tua is well on the way to breaking many records. But Colin feels he is limited like Dak Prescott. Colin on ‘The Herd’ says Tua is worth a long-term contract and says-

“I don’t think there is anything confusing about Tua. I think everybody watching the show except an overzealous Dolphin fan knows that concussion thing hovers over him so a long-term contract can be very punitive. Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill are an overwhelming part of his success. He is limited as an athlete and a deep ball thrower but some abilities work with this offense.”

Cowherd feels giving Tua a fortune would hinder the progress of the Dolphins’ offense as the team wouldn’t be able to pay its top receivers – Waddle and Hill. Colin further compared Tua to Dak Prescott, both products of great personnel around them. He says Tua with a good arsenal around him can elevate the team but he still shouldn’t be paid $45,000,000 a year by the Dolphins.

Tua Sneaks Ahead in the MVP Competition

Tua is enjoying a great start to the season. He leads the league in passing yards with 1614,116 more than second-placed Kirk Cousins and has scored 11 combined touchdowns this season, 45.8% of his team’s 24 offensive TDs. Dolphins have piled up 2568 yards of offense, making it the fifth-best offense ever through five games.

Tua who has been healthy so far tops the most lists in the league MVP conversation. According to Fox Sports, he is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award this season. Analyst and former QB Robert Giffin III also seems to be of the same opinion:

Tua is on the course to break Manning’s passing yards record of 5477. About the records he, says –

“That would be cool,”] “If we don’t get to where we want to as a team, none of that would mean anything to me. But along the way, if we could get to where we want to get to as a team, and those statistics could follow in helping win games, I’d be very happy.”

Until now, the Dolphins had a comparatively easy run, falling only once against the Bills but will now face a Carolina Panthers squad that is winless but boasts the fifth-ranked defense in passing yards allowed.