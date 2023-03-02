“Small Hands are Doing Alright”: Joe Burrow & Patrick Mahomes Once Made Fun of NFL Analysts for ‘Doubting’ Their Throwing Capabilities

The impending NFL Draft has stirred up a debate about potential first pick Bryce Young. A debate that is mainly revolving around his short height. However, this is not the first time a QB has been pointed out for having some sort of shortcoming. Back in 2020, now Bengals QB Joe Burrow faced a similar sort of criticism. Though not for his height, but for his small hands.

Joe Burrow has had quite a successful run with the Bengals. Even though he has not managed to win the Super Bowl, he has cemented his position as one of the best QBs in the league right now. Which is probably what he had hoped for when he declared for the draft as well. Not that any criticism for his small hands would make him lose his confidence, but he did have some support from another star player.

3 years later … all these hands are doing just fine 😂🤝 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hruIu6W3NB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

Mahomes and Burrow had a bonding moment even before their NFL matchup

When first confronted with the issues regarding his small hands, Burrow took to Twitter to playfully respond to the claims. He wrote, “Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands”. To which the 2017 10th overall pick replied, “My small hands are doing alright so far…. I believe in ya 😂😂😂”.

Burrow and Mahomes have both reached great heights in their NFL career. Contrary to the popular belief at the time of their drafts, QBs with smaller hands have fared no less than others. The significant change in how QBs grip the ball these days have kicked conventional thinking out the front door.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow make big gains with small hands

To say that Mahomes and Burow have had decent careers would be an understatement. Burrow has led his team to the AFC Championship game two years in a row and has come agonizingly close to winning a Super Bowl. Mahomes, on the other hand, is a 2x MVP and has lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy twice.

While Mahomes has largely established himself as the next potential GOAT of the NFL, Burrow has shaped his image into that of a local hero. With Burrow predicted to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will no doubt continue to be a threat to Kansa City’s domination. Will the two QBs face each other again in next season’s AFC Championship game?

