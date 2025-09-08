Why Was Jayden Daniels Repping a Japanese Flag During Season Opener Against the Giants

Aug 23, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels couldn’t have asked for a better start to his sophomore NFL campaign.

Fresh off a historic rookie year in which he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, Daniels opened the 2025 season with a composed win over the Giants. He finished with 301 total yards and a touchdown, outplaying veteran Russell Wilson in a 21-6 victory.

But while his performance turned heads, fans couldn’t help but notice something new on the back of his helmet: a Japanese flag below the Stars and Stripes.

Unsurprisingly, the decal sparked immediate curiosity on social media. After all, Daniels only carried the American flag on his helmet like most players in his rookie season. So why the sudden addition?

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is rocking the Japanese flag decal on his helmet this season to honor his grandmother pic.twitter.com/Hulx3iELUD — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) September 7, 2025

It turns ou that the Commanders star was paying tribute to his maternal great-grandmother, who was of Japanese descent, something the QB himself confirmed after the game with a short but heartfelt explanation: “My great-grandmother is Japanese, so I’m showing love to her.”

His mother and agent, Regina Jackson, later echoed that pride online. Quoting a post by NBC4’s JP Finlay about the backstory, she replied with a red heart emoji and another forming a heart with hands.

That said, Daniels donning the Japanese flag may not be a one-off gesture either. Thanks to the NFL’s Heritage Program, players are now allowed to permanently display national flags — always below the USA flag — that represent their heritage, a policy change introduced in 2024.

Previously, these decals were only available for a limited number of weeks. But even then, it found a lot of takers as last season, over 450 players and coaches (across all 32 teams) represented 73 different countries, including 19 African nations.

And last, but not least, along with the Japanese flag being a nod to his ancestry, Daniels has now also become only the second quarterback of Japanese heritage in NFL history, following Arthur Matsu, who broke barriers in 1928 as the league’s first Asian American player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAZN HQ ™ – Asian & Asian American Sports (@amaznhq)

So while Week 1 was about putting up numbers and starting the season with a divisional win, it may have inadvertently become something bigger for Daniels: identity, heritage, and honoring those who came before him.