Mike McDaniel Approaches Dolphins’ 24-Year Playoff Win Drought With a New Perspective

Suresh Menon
Published

Nov 2, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during practice at the PSD Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite boasting a stellar roster, the Miami Dolphins fell short twice in the playoffs under Mike McDaniel. The wild-card round loss to the Chiefs this year was particularly painful for fans, but the 24-year playoff win drought is an even more daunting challenge. In a recent interview, McDaniel addressed the drought with a fresh perspective and gave fans renewed hope for a change.

Appearing on a Sirius XM Network podcast, HC McDaniel acknowledged that his franchise has consistently been a failure for the past 24 years. But for him, this year is a new start, given that “60%” of the Dolphins roster wasn’t part of the Chiefs match last year.

Moreover, none of the players from the current roster have been with the Dolphins for the last 24 years. So based on these stats, HC McDaniel expressed optimism in bringing excitement to fans’ lives with a new set of players as he assured fans of trying his best to end the drought this year. He said:

“Probably 60% of our team right now, of our 90-man roster, wasn’t a part of last year’s team. I’m certain 100% of the players on our team weren’t here for 24 years. Yet, we are gifted with a tremendous opportunity of bringing a fan base a reward that’s 24 years old.”

Dolphins fans, however, were still reeling from last season’s heartbreak, and some took their head coach’s words with a grain of salt.

“The Problem Starts With Him”: Dolphins Fans Demand GM Chris Grier’s Sacking

Dolphins fans were quick to point out the flaw in Mike’s stats, noting that the majority of the starters this season have been with the franchise in the last 2 years. So technically, Miami still has players who were responsible for the drought.

A few fans, on the other hand, doubled down on this sentiment, asserting that even if they were to overlook this set of players, the real issue lies with GM Chris, who has been with the organization since 2000.

A few fans, however, were excited by their head coach’s words, which was enough to get them hyped about the upcoming season.

With a lineup of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Odell Beckham Jr., it will truly be a shame if the Dolphins don’t break the drought this year. Defensive question marks aside, their offense is incredibly potent. So the onus is now on HC McDaniel to back his words up with results because he surely has the weapons to do so!

