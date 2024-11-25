Mike McDaniel Gives Hilarious Reason For Bringing His Daughter Ayla to Dolphins’ Presser

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks on the field during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

They say to teach them young, and that’s exactly what Mike McDaniel had in mind when he brought his daughter Ayla to the press conference after the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Advertisement

Miami’s head coach, whose own love for football began during childhood visits to Broncos training camp, had a lighthearted reason for including his daughter Ayla in the postgame spotlight. He hilariously said to the journalists,

“I thought you guys would be nicer to me if I brought my daughter along.”

Keeping the playful mood alive, a reporter humorously passed the vibe check by opening with a question about why McDaniel is such a great father.

However, McDaniel had nothing to worry about since the Dolphins beat the Patriots and his QB Tua Tagavaiola had an impressive day.

McDaniel lauded Tua’s growth, pointing out improvement in his performance regarding shot-calling throughout the game.

“It was another game where he’s found a way to improve the way he plays the position throughout the game. The most monumental thing you have to overcome as QB is playing the position regardless of the ebbs and flows of the motion, not changing the play based on negative or positive results.”

He pointed out Tua’s improved performances since the Bills game, stating that the QB has maintained a higher level of performance, displaying consistency.

Tua completed 29 of his 40 pass attempts against the Pats, throwing for 317 yards and four Touchdowns. He didn’t throw a single pick, keeping up his good performances.

Last week against the Raiders, he threw for 288 yards, 3 TDs, and no interceptions. The Alabama Alum has maintained a passer rating of over 125 in the last two games.

The Dolphins are still alive in the race for the playoffs as they go 5-6 for the season despite a poor start from Mike McDaniel’s team. They take on the Packers next week, who are coming off a convincing win over the 49ers.