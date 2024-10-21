Top 5 NFL Rushing Offenses: With Baltimore Ravens at #1, Who Rounds Out the Top Spots

Even before Derrick Henry was selected by the Ravens this year, they had consistently ranked among the top three rushing teams in the league since 2018. They also finished first three times during this period. Now, when you take such a strong rushing outfit led by Lamar Jackson and add a rushing powerhouse like Derrick, is it any surprise that the Ravens are the number one rushing offence this season?

In the six games played, the Ravens have rushed for a staggering 1,232 yards, averaging 205.3 yards per game. What’s even crazier is that this season, Lamar & Co. have out-rushed their opponents by 100+ rushing yards in every single game.

While the addition of Derrick Henry definitely plays a role in this, Head Coach John Harbaugh also deserves credit for a system that has made the best use of its resources.

Overall, the Ravens have rushed and passed for 2,722 yards, making them easily one of the best offensive outfits in the league. Their stats clearly set them apart from their peers.

However, behind the Jackson-led team, there are four more offensive units who have the potential to equally usurp the Ravens as the best-rushing offence this season.

2] Philadelphia Eagles — 166.7 YDS/G

Right next to Derrick Henry is Saquon Barkley in rushing yards [658 in 6 games]. The RB has proven to be worth every penny invested in him this summer, as putting up such numbers with a Jason Kelce-size hole in the middle is incredible.

Saquon’s presence has even made Eagles fans forget about D’Andre Swift due to how much of an upgrade their latest recruit has been.

While Barkley is undeniably the catalyst for the Eagles’ rushing success, the supporting cast of Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Paris Campbell has also played their part well [1000 rushing yards & 9 rushing TDs] — helping facilitate Saquon’s free-flowing role in Philadelphia

3] Washington Commanders — 165.4 YDS/G

The Washington Commanders are easily the biggest surprise on this list. Before the season began, not many would have expected the club to be ranked so high. But seven games in, they have rushed for a whopping 1,158 yards, the second-highest in the league.

What has caused this rushing renaissance in Washington? The answer points to two names — OC Kliff Kingsbury and QB Jayden Daniels.

Kingsbury’s arrival has not only improved Washington’s offence by leaps and bounds but has also gotten the best out of rookie Jayden Daniels.

Not only does the QB have 1410 passing yards to his name in seven games, but has a mindboggling 372 rushing yards as well, showing exactly why he might be on the same level as Lamar.

Running back Brian Robinson has also played his supporting role well, with the Alabama alum recording 396 rushing yards.

4] Detroit Lions — 155.5 YDS/G

Among the five teams listed here, the Detroit Lions have the least total rushing yards. While the obvious reason is that they and the Ravens have one game less than the other three, another reason is that their rushing yards are largely set up by their passing game.

Jared Goff is in the form of his life and it’s no wonder that the Lions have thrown for a whopping 1,538 yards. But their rushing prowess [933 yards in 6 games] is equally impressive. A prime example of this was seen against the Vikings yesterday.

Before the game, Minnesota had the second-best run defence, according to PFF. They had allowed 3.6 yards per carry prior to the Lions matchup, and it’s no wonder why they were unbeaten.

But it all changed when they faced the Lions, with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for 116 yards and 2 TDs. His partner in crime, David Montgomery, was also not far behind (9 carries), as the duo’s fine form broke open the tough Vikings defence.

5] Green Bay Packers — 155 YDS/G

The fifth-best rushing offence in the league is the Green Bay Packers, who boast the third-best rushing yards [1,158] in the league. This is quite surprising because, for a better part of the last two decades, the Packers have never been a great rushing offence.

Over the last decade, Aaron Jones was their best rusher. After his exit before the 2024 season, not many expected replacement Josh Jacobs to step into his shoes so effortlessly. But step into them he did.

In his first 7 outings, Jacobs tallied an impressive 540 rushing yards, putting him on course to another 1,000-yard season.

RB2 Emmanuel Wilson has also provided solid support, but the real credit goes to the offensive line’s blocking game, which has consistently created lanes for their ball carriers to move forward.

That said, the Ravens are too individually talented to not be considered the best rushing offence of the season. However, the common theme among these teams remains the same — sheer individual talent.