Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Up as the Singer’s Romance Reaches High Note With Travis Kelce

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming link-up continues to dominate the spotlight, the pop singer’s ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, shared his thoughts on the relationship. They dated back in 2009 and kept their relationship largely private. Lautner is now married to Tay Dome, and the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by hosting a charity gala to support the Lemons Foundation.

During this event, Lautner and Tay were interviewed by ‘ExtraTV’, and the reporter asked the ‘Twilight’ actor about his thoughts on the whirlwind of relationship rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Lautner wholeheartedly expressed his support for the 12-time Grammy winner, even acknowledging her happiness with the NFL star. His wife, Tay, stood by his side, agreeing with Lautner with a smile. He also praised TayTay, mentioning her success wherever she steps foot and expressing happiness to see her content in her personal life as well.

“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” Lautner said. “She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now, and to be happy on that side of her life, nothing makes me more happy than that.”

In the interview, Lautner mentioned that he and his wife are close friends with Taylor. While his brief romance with the pop sensation puzzled some fans, it’s safe to say they have both happily moved on.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner’s Brief Romance in 2009

According to an article by People, the 12-time Grammy winner first met the ‘Twilight’ actor on the set of their rom-com film, ‘Valentine’s Day’. They were cast as high school sweethearts and eventually became a real couple off-screen. Notably, the film generated a massive profit of a whopping $216.5 million at the box office from a $52 million budget.

The duo then publicly made an appearance together at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. This was also the same event when the 19-year-old singer was interrupted by Kanye West while accepting her award. Lautner was present on the stage and later revealed that he thought this whole thing to be a ‘skit’. Notably, he recently made an on-stage appearance on TayTay’s Eras Tour, which was held at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lautner is now happily married to Tay and has chosen to step away from the spotlight to enjoy a quieter life. Moreover, his mental health initiative, The Lemons Foundation, has gained significant popularity among fans.