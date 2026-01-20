“You’re a QB, Not an RB”: Elsa Mendoza Jokes to Fernando Mendoza as Son’s ‘Airborne’ TD Lifts Indiana

Indiana’s national championship run will be remembered in the history books for its fairytale journey and the belief it exhibited throughout. It will also be remembered for one fourth-down decision in the title game, led by Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza, that changed everything.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Indiana clinging to a three-point lead and staring at a fourth-and-4 inside Miami’s red zone, HC Cignetti made a stunning call. He waved off the field goal unit, burned a timeout, and still, trusted his quarterback to make a play.

Mendoza took the draw, slipped past the first wave, absorbed contact, and then, instead of sliding like most QBs do to protect themselves, launched himself horizontally toward the goal line, breaking multiple tackles before stretching the ball across. Fernando was airborne for a few seconds and even bruised his arms badly in the process.

Despite the efforts and heroics, the touchdown didn’t seal the game. It created just enough separation for Indiana to eventually close out a 27-21 win and claim its first-ever national championship.

Watching from the stands, Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, lived every second of it. And as expected, she was concerned seeing her son throw his body the way he did toward the end zone. “You’re a quarterback, not a running back,” she joked afterwards, recalling her first thought as her son bulldozed defenders and left his feet.

That said, the fourth-down run wasn’t improvisation. Coaches had discussed the play all week, and Mendoza had the option to throw if the look dictated it. And as it turned out, he trusted his legs… and his heart. “Fernando has the heart of a lion when it comes to competition… He’ll do whatever it takes,” HC Cignetti said of the play.

Elsa Mendoza echoed the same reasoning, too: “As he says, he’ll do anything to help his team get a touchdown. And he did.”

The emotions didn’t stop there. Speaking moments after watching her son lift Indiana to CFB’s summit, Mama Mendoza struggled to put words to the moment.

“This is a dream come true. I know I say that, but it’s really a dream come true. It’s so overwhelming… It’s just like an outburst… All of this is so special because I know how bad he wanted it… And how hard he worked to get here,” she said.

Talking to Fernando Mendoza’s parents after he won the national championship. Fernando’s mom told me she’s going to remind Fernando that he’s a quarterback not a running back after that fourth down touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/a1rkGc1C2i — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 20, 2026

That work was on full display all season. Fernando Mendoza, a Heisman Trophy winner leading a roster of overlooked and under-recruited players, embodied Indiana’s identity under Cignetti: bet on yourself, even when nobody else does.

After the game, the QB echoed that belief. “A big constant we’ve had all year is always betting on ourselves,” he said. “Whether it’s preseason, when nobody thinks we can make it, or on the biggest stage of the game… we knew we were going to better ourselves one more time.”

All said, Fernando’s airborne touchdown is bound to be one of the most impactful plays in CFB history. For Elsa Mendoza, though, her son’s leap will forever live as both a mother’s nightmare as well as a moment of pride.