“Bro Wanna Be Jalen Hurts So Bad”: Reacting to Dak Prescott’s Fresh Look Straight From the Barbershop, Fans Disapprove Cowboys QB

Attention Cowboys Nation, Dak Prescott has a new look! As the offseason kicks off, NFL athletes wind down and take a breather from their hectic schedules and training. Thus, new investments, new relationships, and new looks are not uncommon sightings. Prescott, after another debilitating outing in the postseason, went to the barbershop to find a new look. And as soon as it hit social media, there was no turning back. The trolls were quick with their fingers. So, let’s look at the look from Prescott:

Abel the Barber’s IG account proudly posted the picture with Dak showing his freshest new look. But not all fans were impressed. In fact, most of the people were quick to make ‘funny’ remarks on the post. Some said that he’s trying to look like Jalen Hurts, while others just brought up his playoff failures — not letting the QB get a moment of relief. Yes, the playoff performance by Prescott and the Cowboys has been historically terrible over a long time, but at the same time, maybe his getting a haircut is hardly related to that.

Dak Prescott has always faced a polarizing audience online. While there are a lot of fans who admire and respect the Mississippi State alum for his undying professionalism and ability to come back even from really bad situations, there are more out there who do not appreciate him taking the position of Cowboys’ number one shot caller. They contend that he has gotten enough chances to show up at the most crucial times, whether it’s the regular season or the playoffs. And sadly, he hasn’t.

NFL World Pokes Fun at Dak Prescott’s Haircut

While the world discusses his $60 million payout in 2024 and where he could be headed next if the extension didn’t work, Prescott is busy enjoying the offseason. And the fans? Well, they are having fun of their own. Check out the best reactions from the internet to Dak Prescott’s new look:

One fan quipped, “Bro wanna be Jalen hurts so bad.”

Another chimed in and remarked,

Fans compared him to Jalen Hurts and were quick to call him look like that of the Philly signal caller.

There were some fans who thought that Prescott is looking like a famous TV character:

And the final one is a wordplay on Dak’s name:

All in all, this became a fun thing for Cowboys fans and haters to come together and make light of something. Generally, the conversations around America’s Team get heated up fast, but this time, everyone joined in to have some fun. And rightfully so — with no football for the foreseeable future, how else are football fans supposed to keep themselves busy?