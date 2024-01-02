“You’ve Come a Long Way Dawg”: Deion Sanders Cheekily Responds to Shilo Sanders’ “Hassle” Query Involving Himself & Sheduer

Deion Sanders and his boys share a special relationship. As their father and also their coach, his scope of responsibilities as a parent are much more diverse. But he often approaches parenting like he approaches coaching. Known for his competitive self, Prime Time isn’t afraid to bring some of that competitiveness to his home.

As we get more of a glimpse into Sanders’ home life in the offseason for the Buffs, his bond with his children as a father and not a coach also becomes increasingly evident. In the latest video from Well Off Media, the Buffs HC and his middle son Shilo are caught in a candid conversation, revealing the close bond they share.

Deion called up his son during a hair coloring session in his lavish home, starting off the conversation by cheekily teasing his son for liking a video about himself. The video, showing Shilo in a great light, is part of the Coach Prime docuseries on Prime Video. This prompted Shilo to question his dad about why he’s often portrayed to be a hassle as he said, “You just act like I’m such a hassle, I don’t even do anything,” putting his dad in a tough spot and asking who he thinks is a bigger hassle: Shedeur or Shilo. Putting his mind to ease, Deion Sanders said:

“You were, in the past though. But you’ve come a long way dawg. Shilo, you’ve come a long way…you’re a good son dawg, you’ve been balling lately.”

In the snippet from Prime Video, Deion Sanders calls Shilo his “prodigal son,” and says, “I think he’s the Prime side of me.” It’s been a good year for Shilo Sanders, the son. He’s been getting plenty of praise from his dad, and even made the top spot in Prime Time’s children’s rankings, overthrowing Shedeur.

Shilo Sanders Dethrones Shedeur Sanders to Become Favorite Son

Shilo is having his moment in the sun. In September, Deion Sanders unveiled the ranking of his children, with Shedeur occupying the top spot. However, there’s been some change since then. Dad Prime updates that list based on how his kids are behaving personally, academically, and professionally. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Coach Prime revealed, “Right now, Shilo is THE GUY. Shilo had a great year, and he has been a great son, he really has.”

While admitting that Shedeur had an overall good year in other areas such as football, “he’s not sonning like he should.” However, it seems that Shilo still resents losing out the spot to his brother four months ago, as some of that resentment seeped into his voice as he asked his father who’s the bigger hassle.