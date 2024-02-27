Mina Kimes Gives Valid Reasons Why Picking a Fight With Cam Newton Is Never a Good Idea Owing to His Massive Size

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton gained widespread attention on the internet after a video surfaced showing him fending off multiple attackers effortlessly, with one remarkable detail being that they couldn’t even knock his hat off. The video quickly went viral, leaving the NFL community in disbelief. While it’s unclear who initiated the altercation, fans and critics alike are rallying together to show support for the former quarterback.

Advertisement

Adding to the conversation, sports reporter Mina Kimes also discussed the video, which captured the ex-Panthers man being attacked at a 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta. While posting her video on Instagram, she questioned why anyone would even think to pick a fight with someone as big and strong as Cam Newton.

Advertisement

To illustrate his size, she mentioned his “spider chart” from when he was drafted, which showcased his six-foot-five stature and 250-pound frame. Moreover, the closest comparison to him in the league was Randu Gregory, a pass rusher, which only showcases how physically imposing he is.

Kimes then shared a personal story about meeting Cam Newton in person. She recalled that she was sitting on a sunny day during the Super Bowl in Miami when suddenly; she felt cooler, as if a shadow had passed over her. When she looked up, she saw the former Carolina Panthers QB walking by and realized he was so large that he cast a shadow over her, like an eclipse.

In her video, she explained why Cam Newton didn’t budge when the men pushed and punched him. It’s mainly because he is so big and strong. This shows that even though he is not playing in the NFL anymore, he’s still in great shape. It’s a reminder that he is not someone you’d want to mess with.

NFL Fans’ Response to Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 Tournament Altercation

NFL fans also chimed in to support Mina Kimes’ statement and talked about how Cam Newton‘s hat stayed on throughout the scuffle. Some couldn’t believe the fight even happened, while others praised Newton for defending himself bravely. Take a look:

Advertisement

Nonetheless, as per TMZ, the fight between Cam Newton and opposing coaches at a youth football tournament started with trash-talking that got out of hand. Two men involved in the altercation, TJ, and Steph Brown, coaches for Top Shelf Performance, claim that things turned physical only after Cam Newton initiated contact. They further claimed that the former NFL star unhesitatingly flaunted his wealth and talked about a wager in the parking lot ahead of their Sunday game, which the TSP coaches didn’t like.

Despite the scuffle, Newton’s organization, “C1N,” which frequently participates in such events, was declared the winner of the “We Ball Sports” 7-on-7 tournament in Atlanta.