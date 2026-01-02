Browns Analyst Lists 3 Reasons Why Curt Cignetti Should Coach Shedeur Sanders Next Season

Through his first four years as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski did the unthinkable: win two Coach of the Year awards. He won in 2020 and 2023. But since that second one, his Browns have been arguably the worst team in the league.

They went 3-14 last year and are 4-12 this year. A couple of seasons like that in this day and age usually means you’re not long for that particular job. And this time, the rumblings about Stefanski’s time possibly being up feel more realistic than they did last year.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who seemed destined for the unemployment line just a few weeks ago, is likely going to keep his gig on South Beach. However, that hasn’t stopped ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler from putting him forth as a possible candidate for Cleveland if Stefanski does get the axe. ESPN Cleveland sports radio shock jock Tony Rizzo says forget McDaniel anyway: he wants the best coach in college football instead.

“You know who I want to coach the Browns. I’d take Curt Cignetti right now. What a culture changer. Here’s what you need for the next Browns coach. Number one, ass-kicker. Passive Stefanski didn’t work. Number two, proven winner. Done. Number three, culture changer. If that guy wins a National Championship with Indiana, I’ll go to Indiana and pick his ass up.”

"You know who I want to coach the Browns? I'd take Curt Cignetti right now," – Rizz 👀👀👀 Do you agree? https://t.co/S2VnkvPrDa pic.twitter.com/0kwW1QfgUd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 2, 2026

Curt Cignetti has done something special at Indiana this year. He has turned a program with a minuscule budget into the No. 1 team in the nation—and a massive favorite to win the National Championship this season. It would be the first time Indiana—which is known as a basketball school and state—won a Natty in football.

Before Cignetti, Indiana had just five seasons since 1887 where they were ranked on the AP poll; they hadn’t been higher than 12th since 1967. Cignetti is stamped. And while Rizzo likes to throw anything at the wall to see if it sticks, we’re in vehement agreement with him here.

Cignetti looks like the real deal, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he was lured to the pros at some point in the near future on the back of the massive (and successful) overhaul he’s completed in Bloomington.

However, getting him to Cleveland in 2026 seems like the long shot of all long shots. Even if Tony Rizzo does pick him up from the airport like he promised he would, we’re not sure that would tip the scales enough for a guy like Cignetti. Especially if he’s coming off a National Championship.

But in the end, this all depends on what Cleveland does. They could very well keep Stefanski and give him one more year, though the rumors of his friction with Shedeur Sanders might make that an issue anyway. Longtime Cleveland insider Tony Rossi certainly thought the Stefanski era was over when asked by Rizzo.

“I think so. With the caveat that nothing would surprise me with this team. But it sure feels like that. It’s felt like it for at least a couple weeks. At least, it’s felt like that to me.”

Grossi went on to say that he believes if there is a change on Stefanski, it will be owner Jimmy Haslam making that announcement to the media and general public.