Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek’s Latest Steamy Beach Photos Are Too Hot to Handle

Veronika Rajek has constantly made the headlines over the past few weeks. While she was a massive internet celebrity before that too, the last couple of months have really been magical for her.

Her popularity graph witnessed a massive upsurge after rumors about her dating Tom Brady started spreading like wildfire. Veronika was in the stands when Brady scripted one of the biggest come from behind victories against the Saints last month.

As soon as the contest ended, sporting a TB12 jersey, Rajek posted a heartfelt message for the champion QB on her Insta account. As expected, the post went viral and fans started speculating that Rajek might be dating the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Veronika Rajek’s latest Instagram pictures are breaking the Internet

Moreover, Veronika also kept on posting stories hinting that she might be interested in dating the GOAT. However, many experts and fans also reckon that Rajek is just utilizing the Brady rumors to gain more followers.

Whatever might be the case, one just can’t deny that Rajek has been benefited immensely because of the Brady dating rumors. Recently, Rajek being Rajek, broke the internet after posting a few steamy pictures on her Instagram account.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Brady fans hijacked the comment section. “Stalking Brady much, Tom is retired and on his way, Gisele couldn’t do it but this girl did,” were just some of the comments on the post.

As far as Brady is concerned, he just announced his retirement from the sport for the second time. He had earlier called it quits last year, but then decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks.

Post that, everything fell apart for Tom. His FTX investment yielded poor results, his numbers weren’t up to the mark, and his marriage with Gisele also ended soon after that. While there were rumors that Tom might join another team ahead of the 2023 season, he recently announced that he will not take the field anymore.

However, the good news is that fans will still get to see Brady on TV as he has signed a massive broadcasting deal with FOX.

