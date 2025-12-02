Mississippi Celebrity Vowed in November She Would Strip Down Butt-Naked if Lane Kiffin Left Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin sure is causing a stir down in the South. And it’s not just the schools scrambling as he swapped the Rebels of Ole Miss for the Tigers of LSU earlier than anyone likely planned. Fans across Mississippi who believed in his loyalty to the program and state, like celebrity chef Elizabeth Heiskell, may be paying the price in the most peculiar ways possible, too.

There had been reports all season linking Kiffin to an early Ole Miss exit, despite him leading the team to an 11-1 campaign and a No. 6 spot in the AP poll. But apparently, Kiffin was suffering from success, as he still took that lucrative LSU offer and left before the season was even done. No CFP with Ole Miss for him.

And that leaves some Mississippians in a pickle. Back on November 12, celebrity chef and Mississippi native Elizabeth Heiskell went on the Paul Finebaum Show with a glass of wine and a message: Kiffin isn’t going anywhere. She was so confident that she made a proclamation about his future that she now surely regrets.

“I think ya’ll have a lot more interesting things to discuss than Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss. You are wasting your time. You are wasting your breath,” Heiskell declared, before adding,

“Mark my words, he is not leaving. And I’ll tell you right now, if he does leave us? I will strip down butt naked, and I will run around the Oxford Square. There you go. I said it, and I will. That’s how confident I am that he is staying, and we will see him next year.”

"If he does leave us, I will strip down butt naked and I will run around the Oxford square." – Chef Elizabeth Heiskell told Paul Finebaum on the prospect of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss back on Nov. 12 pic.twitter.com/hYK5ULf8Ai — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

Finebaum handled the situation with aplomb. He joked about how he now hopes Kiffin does leave Ole Miss and that his show would have no problem broadcasting Heiskell’s spectacle.

And Heiskell also seemed confident. But why? We’re not sure. Because this one has really come back to bite her right on her bare butt. We can’t imagine she will actually follow through on such a silly statement, but thirsty fans on Twitter certainly hope she will.

Heiskell, who has over 181k followers on Instagram and has had multiple Southern cookbooks published, has yet to comment on her promise of streaking through the square. And we would assume that unless she goes back on Finebaum’s show, she’s unlikely to address it any time soon.

She’s not a college freshman who just got skunked in beer pong, after all.